Thelma Garner Ball Cuddy
Thelma Garner Ball Cuddy, 72, a longtime Kendrick, Idaho, homemaker, died of respiratory failure Tuesday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.
She was born Oct. 11, 1925, to George and Mattie MacPhee Garner at Linden, Idaho. She attended Kendrick area schools and graduated in 1943 from Kendrick High.
She married Leslie Charles Ball Feb. 18, 1946, at Riggins. They lived at Upper Ford Creek, Ahsahka and Craigmont, Idaho. He died in 1964.
She married Elmer R. Cuddy on March 26, 1965, at Kendrick and they returned to the Gold Hill area.
In the late 1950s she organized and ran the Ahsahka Grade School Hot Lunch Program. In 1964 she was a cook at Igvoh Cafe at Craigmont. From 1983-85 she was assistant bus driver for the Kendrick School District.
She was a member of Kendrick Methodist Church and the Friendly Neighbor Club and a volunteer at St. Joseph's Family Hospice, the American Cancer Society and the Kendrick Food Bank.
She initiated a fund drive and subsequent construction of the Gold Hill Community hall.
She enjoyed gardening, needlework, watching baseball and backroad touring of the Northwest.
She is survived by her husband; one daughter, Kelly Cuddy-Plowman of Meridian, Idaho; three sons, Gary Ball of Craigmont, David Ball of Potlatch, Idaho, and Bill Ball of Las Vegas; two stepsons, Richard Ball of Clarkston, Wash., and Gene Ball of Lewiston; two brothers, Melvin Garner of Culdesac, Idaho, and Archie Garner of Chubbuck, Idaho; a sister, Maxine Foster of Kendrick; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Malcom's Brower-Wann Memorial Chapel in Lewiston. Burial will follow at Gold Hill Cemetery at Kendrick.
The family suggests memorials may be given to Hospice of the Palouse.