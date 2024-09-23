Thelma Garner Ball Cuddy

Thelma Garner Ball Cuddy, 72, a longtime Kendrick, Idaho, homemaker, died of respiratory failure Tuesday at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho.

She was born Oct. 11, 1925, to George and Mattie MacPhee Garner at Linden, Idaho. She attended Kendrick area schools and graduated in 1943 from Kendrick High.

She married Leslie Charles Ball Feb. 18, 1946, at Riggins. They lived at Upper Ford Creek, Ahsahka and Craigmont, Idaho. He died in 1964.

She married Elmer R. Cuddy on March 26, 1965, at Kendrick and they returned to the Gold Hill area.

In the late 1950s she organized and ran the Ahsahka Grade School Hot Lunch Program. In 1964 she was a cook at Igvoh Cafe at Craigmont. From 1983-85 she was assistant bus driver for the Kendrick School District.