Staff report
Would-be drivers will be paying more to learn the rules of the road in Moscow.
The school board Monday night voted to increase drivers education fees from $35 to $100 beginning this semester. The increase is needed, school officials said, because they have been unable to attract enough drivers at the current salary of $12 an hour. The salary will be increased to $20 an hour with the increase.
The board also increased Adventure Club costs slightly to cover increased costs. The cost for after-school programs will go from $5 to $5.50 a day. Half-days will increase from $7 to $7.50 and full-day programs increase from $14 to $15.
The board also set in motion the process to find a replacement for Superintendent Jack Hill who announced last week he is retiring in June. The board will conduct a nationwide search to fill the position.