2010 One year ago today
An empty lock box, computer monitor and digital camera were stolen sometime during the night from the Community Child Care Center on Northeast Stadium Way. There was no evidence of forced entry. ... A Princeton residence was a complete loss after a chimney fire spread throughout a doublewide mobile home on Lemman Creek Road in Princeton. Potlatch, Deary and Palouse fire departments responded to the scene. Bennett Lumber also provided water trucks to help extinguish the flames.
2006 Five years ago today
The Pullman Alliance for Responsible Development announced it will appeal a Whitman County judge's decision that would have cleared the way for a Wal-Mart Supercenter in Pullman. In a news release posted to the PARD website, the group says it will take its case to the 3rd District Court of Appeals in Spokane. ... A high-speed police pursuit ended in a two-car collision on Lauder Street in Moscow. Steven Fisher, 35, of Moscow was arrested for driving under the influence, felony eluding and possession of a controlled substance after leading Moscow police on a chase through town.
2001 10 years ago today
Washington State football coach Mike Price was named the Pac-10 Coach of the Year for his efforts in taking the Cougars from a projected last-place finish to at least a tie for second. ... The Port of Whitman County may buy an existing fiber optic telecommunications line between Pullman and Moscow, which it could then lease to internet service providers or other businesses. The port is expected to receive a franchise easement from the city of Pullman and the City Council gave tentative approval to the project.
1986 25 years ago today
Idaho's Air Quality Bureau analysts say the new University of Idaho wood-fired boiler could pump as much as 130 tons of ash into Moscow's environment each year. UI officials dispute that assessment, but until they can prove their case, they don't have legal standing to operate the plant. ... Fire leveled the Dumas Seed Co. storage towers and processing plant on North Grand Avenue in Pullman. Traffic was halted for several hours on the city's major north-south street as flames and sparks shot 200 feet in the air.