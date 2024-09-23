2001 10 years ago today

Washington State football coach Mike Price was named the Pac-10 Coach of the Year for his efforts in taking the Cougars from a projected last-place finish to at least a tie for second. ... The Port of Whitman County may buy an existing fiber optic telecommunications line between Pullman and Moscow, which it could then lease to internet service providers or other businesses. The port is expected to receive a franchise easement from the city of Pullman and the City Council gave tentative approval to the project.

1986 25 years ago today

Idaho's Air Quality Bureau analysts say the new University of Idaho wood-fired boiler could pump as much as 130 tons of ash into Moscow's environment each year. UI officials dispute that assessment, but until they can prove their case, they don't have legal standing to operate the plant. ... Fire leveled the Dumas Seed Co. storage towers and processing plant on North Grand Avenue in Pullman. Traffic was halted for several hours on the city's major north-south street as flames and sparks shot 200 feet in the air.