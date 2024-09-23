Tonight, Washington State will begin its 2005 football season against Idaho. Eight days later the Cougars will play at Nevada, and then theyll play host to NCAA Division I-AA Grambling State on Sept. 17 in Seattle. They will play eight conference games thereafter, including road games at California and two-time defending national champion USC.

Sports Illustrated recently ranked the Cougars' 2005 schedule the third wimpiest in the nation this season, something Washington State coach Bill Doba wont lose much sleep over.

I dont care, he said. This is the thing, how good is Idaho? Who knows? They might be real good, or Grambling or the others. ... Just because its not Ohio State they think were the third worst in the nation. Let them take one of those Mid America schools and have them play SC, UCLA, Arizona State and Oregon, Oregon State and the rest of them. That doesnt matter. What matters at the end of the season is how many wins you have.

Last year the Cougars played bowl teams New Mexico and Colorado and continued their border clash with Idaho in the nonconference season. They missed Cal, a team that won 10 games and finished the season No. 9 in the nation.

Doba said WSU tried to get tougher opponents, such as Iowa State, Iowa and Nebraska, but things didnt work out.

We tried to find an opponent from a major conference per se, and then the Grambling thing came out, Doba said.

Next year the Cougars schedule will get tougher. With a veteran team returning in 2006, WSU will open the season at Auburn. They will also play Baylor and Idaho and face all nine Pac-10 teams for the first time.

Texas Tech and Penn State ranked atop SIs list of BCS member schools for easiest schedules. Oregon, surely, could have been on SIs list, too.

The Ducks, who hosted Michigan two years ago and played at Oklahoma last year, wont play a big-name nonconference opponent in 2004 either.

The Ducks, ranked No. 43 by Sports Illustrated, open at Houston today, then host both Montana and Fresno State before getting into the conference slate against USC on Sept. 24 in Eugene.

Oregon coach Mike Bellotti said he would like to have a tougher schedule this season as well, but the Ducks dont have that luxury.

These are games a lot of times that weve had to schedule because other teams that weve had contracts with like Indiana, Las Vegas, UTEP, etc., have dropped us, he said. Part of it is we want to play on national TV, we want to play on a national basis to help our recruiting. And we want to play the best teams across the nation that we can find. Sometimes you dont have as many choices.

The Ducks will entertain Oklahoma next year and play at Michigan in the near future.