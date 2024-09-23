DUSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Adtran today announced that 1&1 Versatel is upgrading its nationwide fiber optic network across Germany by leveraging Adtran FSP 3000 open optical transport technology. The new flexgrid solution expands network capacity to support data rates up to 800Gbit/s and stretches across approximately 65,000km of fiber infrastructure, enhancing connectivity for businesses and public institutions throughout the country. The deployment also features Adtran’s ALM fiber monitoring solution, providing real-time network assurance and enabling swift, proactive maintenance responses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926570371/en/

Adtran’s technology is helping 1&1 Versatel support growing digital demands across Germany. (Photo: Business Wire)

“With Adtran’s optical transmission technology, our fiber optic network is now future-proof, ready to support the growing digital needs of businesses across Germany,” said Frank Rosenberger, CEO of 1&1 Versatel. “This year alone, we plan to roll out this technology at over 135 locations within our wide area network, covering approximately 250 individual fiber optic connections across 75 key traffic routes. It’s a significant undertaking, but our substantial multi-million-euro investment ensures that our customers can fully leverage the benefits of advancing digitization.”

1&1 Versatel is enhancing its fiber optic network across Germany, boosting high-performance internet by connecting long-haul routes to its data centers nationwide. By utilizing Adtran FSP 3000 flexgrid WDM technology, the upgrade enables parallel data transmission across multiple wavelengths, each supporting up to 800Gbit/s, significantly increasing network capacity. The deployment also includes Adtran’s ALM fiber monitoring solution for automated, real-time network oversight, minimizing downtime and ensuring service resilience. Designed by Adtran’s partner, dacoso GmbH, the enhancements create a future-proof infrastructure that meets the growing digital demands of businesses and public authorities across Germany.

“Together with the dacoso team, we’re delivering a comprehensive solution that addresses current challenges and anticipates future needs in terms of capacity, timing and security. Our combined expertise ensures that 1&1 Versatel’s new infrastructure is robust, scalable and equipped to handle the evolving demands of tomorrow’s digital landscape,” commented Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. “By enabling 1&1 Versatel’s customers to harness new digital tools and innovative technologies, we’re empowering them to remain competitive and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

About 1&1 Versatel

1&1 Versatel is a fiber-optic specialist for corporate customers and one of the leading telecommunications providers of data, Internet and voice services in Germany. The company is part of the 1&1 group of companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the listed United Internet AG. 1&1 Versatel operates one of the largest and most powerful networks in Germany with around 65,000 kilometers of fiber optic lines - it is available in over 350 cities. Thanks to its high-performance infrastructure, comprehensive product portfolio and consistent focus on corporate requirements, 1&1 Versatel offers solutions for customers of all sizes. As a driver of the Gigabit Society, 1&1 Versatel is pushing ahead with the continuous expansion of the fiber optic network for Germany.

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926570371/en/

CONTACT: For press

Nina Gosejacob

1&1 Versatel GmbH