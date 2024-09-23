Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure

Around $107 million is going toward the Surface Transportation Block Grant, which can be used by the state or local government for any federal-aid highway, bridge or tunnel project on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, according to the DOT.

There is also $45 million going toward repairing and replacing bridges.

Other programs include highway safety, congestion mitigation, metropolitan planning, carbon reduction and the electric vehicle infrastructure program.

The Highway Administration allocated $62 billion nationwide for road, bridge and tunnel projects.

“With over 60,000 projects funded through our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we continue to deliver on the decades-long promise to invest in American infrastructure,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the news release. “The $62 billion the Biden-Harris Administration announced today will help communities in Idaho continue to rebuild roads and bridges, implement new and innovative transportation solutions, strengthen our supply chains, and create good-paying jobs nationwide.”