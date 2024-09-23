Sections
Local News
October 3, 2024

Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure

Money is part of state’s allotment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Lewiston Tribune
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks with reporters at the White House in Washington on July 23, 2024.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks with reporters at the White House in Washington on July 23, 2024.
Susan Walsh

Feds sending $453 million to Idaho for infrastructure

Idaho is set to receive $453 million in federal funds for transportation infrastructure projects.

Congress approved the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021, and Idaho is expected to receive a total of approximately $2.2 billion through fiscal year 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration announced that the $453 million would go toward 12 programs in Idaho, according to a news release said. The program seeing the most money, $221 million, is the National Highway Performance Program, which is for maintenance and construction of highways.

Around $107 million is going toward the Surface Transportation Block Grant, which can be used by the state or local government for any federal-aid highway, bridge or tunnel project on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, according to the DOT.

There is also $45 million going toward repairing and replacing bridges.

Other programs include highway safety, congestion mitigation, metropolitan planning, carbon reduction and the electric vehicle infrastructure program.

The Highway Administration allocated $62 billion nationwide for road, bridge and tunnel projects.

“With over 60,000 projects funded through our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we continue to deliver on the decades-long promise to invest in American infrastructure,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the news release. “The $62 billion the Biden-Harris Administration announced today will help communities in Idaho continue to rebuild roads and bridges, implement new and innovative transportation solutions, strengthen our supply chains, and create good-paying jobs nationwide.”

The Daily News
