Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure

Feds sending $453 million to Idaho for infrastructure
Idaho is set to receive $453 million in federal funds for transportation infrastructure projects.
Congress approved the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021, and Idaho is expected to receive a total of approximately $2.2 billion through fiscal year 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration announced that the $453 million would go toward 12 programs in Idaho, according to a news release said. The program seeing the most money, $221 million, is the National Highway Performance Program, which is for maintenance and construction of highways.
Around $107 million is going toward the Surface Transportation Block Grant, which can be used by the state or local government for any federal-aid highway, bridge or tunnel project on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, according to the DOT.
There is also $45 million going toward repairing and replacing bridges.
Other programs include highway safety, congestion mitigation, metropolitan planning, carbon reduction and the electric vehicle infrastructure program.
The Highway Administration allocated $62 billion nationwide for road, bridge and tunnel projects.
“With over 60,000 projects funded through our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we continue to deliver on the decades-long promise to invest in American infrastructure,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the news release. “The $62 billion the Biden-Harris Administration announced today will help communities in Idaho continue to rebuild roads and bridges, implement new and innovative transportation solutions, strengthen our supply chains, and create good-paying jobs nationwide.”