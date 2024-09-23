Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestOctober 3, 2024
Money is part of state’s allotment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Lewiston Tribune
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks with reporters at the White House in Washington on July 23, 2024.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks with reporters at the White House in Washington on July 23, 2024.Susan Walsh

Feds sending $453 million to Idaho for infrastructure

Idaho is set to receive $453 million in federal funds for transportation infrastructure projects.

Congress approved the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021, and Idaho is expected to receive a total of approximately $2.2 billion through fiscal year 2026, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration announced that the $453 million would go toward 12 programs in Idaho, according to a news release said. The program seeing the most money, $221 million, is the National Highway Performance Program, which is for maintenance and construction of highways.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Around $107 million is going toward the Surface Transportation Block Grant, which can be used by the state or local government for any federal-aid highway, bridge or tunnel project on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, according to the DOT.

There is also $45 million going toward repairing and replacing bridges.

Other programs include highway safety, congestion mitigation, metropolitan planning, carbon reduction and the electric vehicle infrastructure program.

The Highway Administration allocated $62 billion nationwide for road, bridge and tunnel projects.

“With over 60,000 projects funded through our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we continue to deliver on the decades-long promise to invest in American infrastructure,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in the news release. “The $62 billion the Biden-Harris Administration announced today will help communities in Idaho continue to rebuild roads and bridges, implement new and innovative transportation solutions, strengthen our supply chains, and create good-paying jobs nationwide.”

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Jenkins says he’ll give retirement a second try
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Whitman County reports additional pertussis cases in Pullman
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
First frost of season expected to hit region this morning
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Public Records
Related
UI honors Moscow, Lewiston teachers
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
UI honors Moscow, Lewiston teachers
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Prescribed fire near Walla Walla gets away from Forest Service officials
Local News & NorthwestOct. 3
Public invited to donate children coats
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy