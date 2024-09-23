Windy afternoon stokes wildfire

Click here for the latest on the Wallen Fire as of Saturday morning
A wildfire and another dust storm pushed by wind gusts of more than 50 mph caused havoc Friday as it swept across southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
Wind and low visibility were blamed for the rapid spread of a wildfire east of Moscow, multiple car accidents on U.S. Highway 95, downed trees limbs and utility lines throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and the sinking of a boat near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
Wallen Fire threatening homes Friday evening
The Wallen Fire, estimated at 75 acres Friday evening and zero percent containment, prompted the Latah County Sheriff’s Office to issue a “Go Now” evacuation for the Wallen Road area 2 miles northeast of Moscow.
A news release from the Idaho Department of Lands said around 50 structures were threatened by the fire as of Friday evening, but no structures had been lost. Wallen Road from Robinson Park Road to Larson Road, all of Teare Road and all of Kasper Road were closed to the public Friday as crews responded to the blaze. Evacuation and road closure updates can be found at facebook.com/LatahCountySO.
The fire, which was reported around 2:45 p.m. Friday, was burning grass, brush and timber, and high winds with gusts of 45 mph posed a challenge to firefighters as the blaze neared homes, according to the IDL news release. Crews planned to remain on the scene through the night and today.
Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and less wind today are expected to ease fire conditions, the IDL news release said. Fire crews from IDL, Latah and Whitman counties, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association and Bennett Lumber assisted in the efforts.
The Latah County Fairgrounds was open overnight for those displaced by evacuation orders, and the Red Cross was on standby to assist if necessary, according to an evening update from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. There were no changes to evacuation orders or road closures at press time, and fire communications were being directed to the IDL on Friday evening.
The cause of the fire was not immediately available.
Wind whips up dust and whitecaps
At least one southbound lane of U.S. 95 near the top of the Lewiston Hill was briefly closed because of multiple accidents and low visibility around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Miranda Cote, a National Weather Service meteorologist at Spokane, said visibility in that area was estimated between 0 and 1 mile. Blowing dust reduced visibility to less than half a mile near Dusty, Wash., and to about 4 miles at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Cote said.
“There has not been a lot of precipitation over the last few months and with all the ag stuff going on in the Columbia Basin, it picks up all the dust,” Cote said.
Waves and whitecaps covered the Snake and Clearwater rivers. Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a distressed boat that ultimately sank against the riprap of the Lewiston Levee near the Interstate Bridge. The boat operator and a dog were able to make it safely to shore.
Cote said the storm was driven by a cold front that moved across the region. During its peak, Lewiston experienced sustained wind speeds of 35 mph and gusts up to 51 mph. Gusts of 57 mph at Peola, 53 mph near Waha and 44 mph near Pullman were recorded during the storm.
Red-flag warning disrupts UI homecoming activities
The University of Idaho homecoming activities were affected by the wildfire risk Friday in Moscow.
Because of a red-flag weather advisory in place, the Idaho fire marshal revoked the permits for the traditional bonfire and fireworks show out of an abundance of caution. The fireworks show will be moved to a later date.
The rally was moved inside the ICCU Arena.