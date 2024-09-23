Sections
Local NewsOctober 5, 2024

Windy afternoon stokes wildfire

The Wallen Fire threatens structures northeast of Moscow

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A fire truck attaches to a water tank Friday along Teare Road as smoke rises from the Wallen Fire in Moscow.
A fire truck attaches to a water tank Friday along Teare Road as smoke rises from the Wallen Fire in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Smoke rises from a wildfire from the viewpoint of Riehle Road Friday in Moscow.,
Smoke rises from a wildfire from the viewpoint of Riehle Road Friday in Moscow.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A fire truck attaches to a water tank along Teare Road as crews work to fight a wildfire Friday in Moscow.,
A fire truck attaches to a water tank along Teare Road as crews work to fight a wildfire Friday in Moscow.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A tractor moves up a hill along Teare Road toward smoke rising from a wildfire Friday in Moscow.,
A tractor moves up a hill along Teare Road toward smoke rising from a wildfire Friday in Moscow.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
The sun cuts through a smokey haze in the area of Wallen Road after the start of a wildfire Friday in Moscow.,
The sun cuts through a smokey haze in the area of Wallen Road after the start of a wildfire Friday in Moscow.,Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Areas along Teare Road are seen burnt from the Wallen Fire on Friday in Moscow.
Areas along Teare Road are seen burnt from the Wallen Fire on Friday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Smoke gathers over Moscow Mountain from a wildfire Friday in the Wallen Road area in Moscow.
Smoke gathers over Moscow Mountain from a wildfire Friday in the Wallen Road area in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A boat that was blown unto the rocks of the Lewiston Levee sits sunken in the water of the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers Friday. The owner of the boat and a dog made it safely to shore.
A boat that was blown unto the rocks of the Lewiston Levee sits sunken in the water of the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers Friday. The owner of the boat and a dog made it safely to shore.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A person walks down the Lewiston Levee Parkway trail as heavy winds gust across the region Friday in Lewiston.,
A person walks down the Lewiston Levee Parkway trail as heavy winds gust across the region Friday in Lewiston.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Police respond to a multiple wrecked cars in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 95 as heavy wind blows dust across the region Friday.
Police respond to a multiple wrecked cars in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 95 as heavy wind blows dust across the region Friday.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A boat moves through the Snake River as dust from heavy wind obscures the view Friday in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
A boat moves through the Snake River as dust from heavy wind obscures the view Friday in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Police respond to a multiple wrecked cars in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 95 as heavy wind blows dust across the region Friday.
Police respond to a multiple wrecked cars in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 95 as heavy wind blows dust across the region Friday.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Heavy winds carry dust over hills Friday in Moscow. The region was faced with dust storms during the afternoon.
Heavy winds carry dust over hills Friday in Moscow. The region was faced with dust storms during the afternoon.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Police respond to a multiple wrecked cars in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 95 as heavy wind blows dust across the region Friday.
Police respond to a multiple wrecked cars in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 95 as heavy wind blows dust across the region Friday.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Click here for the latest on the Wallen Fire as of Saturday morning

A wildfire and another dust storm pushed by wind gusts of more than 50 mph caused havoc Friday as it swept across southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.

Wind and low visibility were blamed for the rapid spread of a wildfire east of Moscow, multiple car accidents on U.S. Highway 95, downed trees limbs and utility lines throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and the sinking of a boat near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.

Wallen Fire threatening homes Friday evening

The Wallen Fire, estimated at 75 acres Friday evening and zero percent containment, prompted the Latah County Sheriff’s Office to issue a “Go Now” evacuation for the Wallen Road area 2 miles northeast of Moscow.

A news release from the Idaho Department of Lands said around 50 structures were threatened by the fire as of Friday evening, but no structures had been lost. Wallen Road from Robinson Park Road to Larson Road, all of Teare Road and all of Kasper Road were closed to the public Friday as crews responded to the blaze. Evacuation and road closure updates can be found at facebook.com/LatahCountySO.

The fire, which was reported around 2:45 p.m. Friday, was burning grass, brush and timber, and high winds with gusts of 45 mph posed a challenge to firefighters as the blaze neared homes, according to the IDL news release. Crews planned to remain on the scene through the night and today.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and less wind today are expected to ease fire conditions, the IDL news release said. Fire crews from IDL, Latah and Whitman counties, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association and Bennett Lumber assisted in the efforts.

The Latah County Fairgrounds was open overnight for those displaced by evacuation orders, and the Red Cross was on standby to assist if necessary, according to an evening update from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. There were no changes to evacuation orders or road closures at press time, and fire communications were being directed to the IDL on Friday evening.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Wind whips up dust and whitecaps

At least one southbound lane of U.S. 95 near the top of the Lewiston Hill was briefly closed because of multiple accidents and low visibility around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Miranda Cote, a National Weather Service meteorologist at Spokane, said visibility in that area was estimated between 0 and 1 mile. Blowing dust reduced visibility to less than half a mile near Dusty, Wash., and to about 4 miles at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Cote said.

“There has not been a lot of precipitation over the last few months and with all the ag stuff going on in the Columbia Basin, it picks up all the dust,” Cote said.

Waves and whitecaps covered the Snake and Clearwater rivers. Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a distressed boat that ultimately sank against the riprap of the Lewiston Levee near the Interstate Bridge. The boat operator and a dog were able to make it safely to shore.

Cote said the storm was driven by a cold front that moved across the region. During its peak, Lewiston experienced sustained wind speeds of 35 mph and gusts up to 51 mph. Gusts of 57 mph at Peola, 53 mph near Waha and 44 mph near Pullman were recorded during the storm.

Red-flag warning disrupts UI homecoming activities

The University of Idaho homecoming activities were affected by the wildfire risk Friday in Moscow.

Because of a red-flag weather advisory in place, the Idaho fire marshal revoked the permits for the traditional bonfire and fireworks show out of an abundance of caution. The fireworks show will be moved to a later date.

The rally was moved inside the ICCU Arena.

