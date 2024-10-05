Windy afternoon stokes wildfire

A wildfire and another dust storm pushed by wind gusts of more than 50 mph caused havoc Friday as it swept across southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.

Wind and low visibility were blamed for the rapid spread of a wildfire east of Moscow, multiple car accidents on U.S. Highway 95, downed trees limbs and utility lines throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and the sinking of a boat near the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers.

Wallen Fire threatening homes Friday evening

The Wallen Fire, estimated at 75 acres Friday evening and zero percent containment, prompted the Latah County Sheriff’s Office to issue a “Go Now” evacuation for the Wallen Road area 2 miles northeast of Moscow.

A news release from the Idaho Department of Lands said around 50 structures were threatened by the fire as of Friday evening, but no structures had been lost. Wallen Road from Robinson Park Road to Larson Road, all of Teare Road and all of Kasper Road were closed to the public Friday as crews responded to the blaze. Evacuation and road closure updates can be found at facebook.com/LatahCountySO.

The fire, which was reported around 2:45 p.m. Friday, was burning grass, brush and timber, and high winds with gusts of 45 mph posed a challenge to firefighters as the blaze neared homes, according to the IDL news release. Crews planned to remain on the scene through the night and today.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and less wind today are expected to ease fire conditions, the IDL news release said. Fire crews from IDL, Latah and Whitman counties, Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association and Bennett Lumber assisted in the efforts.

The Latah County Fairgrounds was open overnight for those displaced by evacuation orders, and the Red Cross was on standby to assist if necessary, according to an evening update from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. There were no changes to evacuation orders or road closures at press time, and fire communications were being directed to the IDL on Friday evening.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.