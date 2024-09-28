Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
AbCellera to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 4, 2024
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) will announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, November 4, 2024, and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926882302/en/

CONTACT: Inquiries

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Media: Kathleen Reid;media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774

Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.;bd@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005

Investor Relations: Melanie Solomon;ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE OTHER SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL ONCOLOGY HEALTH OTHER HEALTH

SOURCE: AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 04:05 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 04:06 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926882302/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax ...
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
Rare Element Resources Receives DOE Operations Approval and Additional Funding Commitment for Rare Earth Demonstration Plant in Wyoming
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2024
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on Its Lithium-Ion Cell Gigafactory
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy