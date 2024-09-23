Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
Abell Auction Co. Presents “Prestigious Estates and Fine Art Auction: A Two-Day Event” on October 5-6, Featuring Coveted Belongings of Eydie Gormé and Steve Lawrence
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Abell Auction Co. is thrilled to host “Prestigious Estates and Fine Art Auction: A Two-Day Event” on October 5-6, featuring a highly-coveted selection of fine art, jewelry, luxury accessories and vintage automobiles from premier California estates. Live bidding starts at 10 a.m. PST each day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926848751/en/

This rare Frank Sinatra painting and a stunning array of fine art, jewelry, luxury accessories and other coveted items from premier California estates will headline Abell Auction Co.'s prestigious online sale on Oct. 5-6. www.abell.com (Graphic: Business Wire)

Leading the sale is a personal and deeply sentimental painting by Frank Sinatra, which he gifted to close friends and fellow musical icons Eydie Gormé and Steve Lawrence on the occasion of his 75th birthday. This vibrant geometric artwork, created by Sinatra to celebrate their collaborative “Diamond Jubilee” world tour, offers a glimpse into the intimate friendship between the legendary performers.

Admirers of Hollywood’s golden era also may delight in contents from the former Midcentury residence of Sinatra, located in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles, punctuated by FontanaArte fixtures and James Verbicky original art pieces. Built in 1951 and designed by architect William Pereira, the iconic estate has starred in numerous films and television shows such as “Mad Men,” “Bewitched,” “Transformers,” “Dreamgirls,” Big Little Lies” and “Last Man on Earth,” to name a few.

Highlights of the important two-day auction also will include:

Featured Estates

  • Estate of Eydie Gormé and Steve Lawrence: Starring exquisite artwork by Ernie Barnes, stunning Karl Springer furniture and awards celebrating the renowned entertainers’ illustrious careers.
  • Estate of Martin Starger: Offering pieces from the personal collection of the influential Hollywood producer, including works by Rufino Tamayo and the bronze “Hunter’s Prayer” by Allan Capron Houser.
  • Estate of Edward G. Robinson and Corinne Sidney: Featuring the exceptional painting "Landscape with Buildings" by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot.
  • Estate of Francis and Marion Lederer, Part II: Showcasing a collection of important 16 th and 17 th century artwork and religious icons that once adorned the Hollywood couples’ monastery-mission style hacienda, now a Los Angeles historic-cultural monument.
  • Estate of Stangeland from Chicago and San Marino: Featuring highlighted works by Franz Devorak, such as “Washington Park Club, Chicago.”
  • Bel-Air Estate: Presenting modern masterpieces by Richard Diebenkorn, Michelangelo Pistoletto and other renowned contemporary artists.

Fine Art Highlights

  • Cesare Felix Georges dell’ Aqua continental appointments: Unique pieces, including “Les Jeux” and other paintings, porcelains and bronzes.
  • Andy Warhol's “Muhammad Ali”: Gifted by Andy Warhol to Eddie Holland of the iconic Motown songwriting team Holland–Dozier–Holland, this is a rare work with a unique provenance.
  • Roy Lichtenstein's painted stencil: Part of an original mural-sized piece created for the atrium of I.M. Pei’s Creative Artists Agency building in Beverly Hills, Calif., exhibiting the artist's signature pop art style.
  • John Harvey McCracken “High Sky”: An original wood, fiberglass and polyester resin that is signed, dated and titled.
Other Notable Items

  • Paul Evans and Fornasetti furniture: Important pieces curated by the Japanese artist, actress and producer Yasuko Austin.
  • Fine jewelry and Hermès bag collection: A stunning selection of luxurious jewelry and Hermès handbags that exemplify elegance and style.
  • Vintage cars: A rare collection highlighted by a California-built 1968 Chevy Z/28 Camaro sure to excite classic car enthusiasts.

Interested buyers are invited to register in advance and preview items at www.abell.com. An auction preview will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays prior to the sale at Abell Auction Co.’s gallery located at 6620 Telegraph Road in Los Angeles. Buyers may place absentee bids with Abell directly, bid via telephone or bid online at www.abell.com, LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com. For more information or to speak with an auctioneer, please call 310.858.3073.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926848751/en/

Stacy Geere, 661.253.1059 orstacy@thegeeregroup.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEN RETAIL ARTS/MUSEUMS ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS CONSUMER LUXURY CELEBRITY JEWELRY OTHER RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER SPECIALTY WOMEN FASHION

SOURCE: Abell Auction Co.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 01:00 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 01:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926848751/en

