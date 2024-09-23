Acrisure Announces Robin Benoit as Chief People Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Acrisure today announced that Robin Benoit will serve as the Company’s Chief People Officer, effective September 29, 2024. Benoit, who was previously serving in the role in an interim capacity since March 2024, will report to Greg Williams, the Company’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO.

Benoit will oversee the strategic direction of Acrisure's human resources functions and people strategy, including talent acquisition, employee development, total rewards, and organizational culture. Prior to Acrisure, Benoit led her own consultancy practice and previously held senior human resources positions with State Street Corporation, Alternate Solutions Health Network, and other companies across various industries.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Robin Benoit as Acrisure’s Chief People Officer,” said Williams. “Robin’s extensive leadership experience across multiple industries and her deep understanding of our business make her the ideal leader to drive our people strategy forward. Having already demonstrated her commitment and vision in her interim role, I am confident that Robin will be instrumental in supporting our mission and continued growth."

Since March, Benoit has immersed herself in Acrisure’s unique and entrepreneurial culture.

"I am honored to take on this role and continue to work with the incredible team at Acrisure," commented Benoit. "My first six months have been nothing short of exhilarating – there's so much opportunity in front of us and best of all, our clients and people will be the ultimate beneficiaries. I’m thankful to Greg and other members of the team for this opportunity.”

Benoit earned her Master of Business Administration from D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Rhode Island College.

About Acrisure

A global fintech leader, Acrisure empowers millions of ambitious businesses and individuals with the right solutions to grow boldly forward. Bringing cutting-edge technology and top-tier human support together, it connects clients with customized solutions across a range of insurance, reinsurance, payroll, benefits, cybersecurity, mortgage services – and beyond. In the last eleven years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to almost $5 billion and employs over 17,000 colleagues in 21 countries. And this is just the beginning. To learn more, visit Acrisure.com.