Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWire
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionReal EstateRetail
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
Atlanta, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of
Acuity Brands, Inc., Associated Press

Atlanta, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI; "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 18, 2024.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management solutions, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 12,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at  www.acuitybrands.com

# # # #

Investor Contact: Charlotte McLaughlin Vice President, Investor Relations (404) 853-1456 investorrelations@acuitybrands.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax ...
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
Rare Element Resources Receives DOE Operations Approval and Additional Funding Commitment for Rare Earth Demonstration Plant in Wyoming
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for October 31, 2024
Local News & NorthwestSep. 26
EnerSys Announces Date and Webcast Information for Its Tech Talk Focused on Its Lithium-Ion Cell Gigafactory
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy