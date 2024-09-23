VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced it will report its Fiscal 2024 Q4 and full-year results after market close on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, and hold a conference call and webcast Thursday, October 10, at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET.

During the conference call, Thunderbird’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair Jennifer Twiner McCarron will provide a business operations overview. Chief Financial Officer Simon Bodymore will present the financial statements. Ms. Twiner McCarron and Mr. Bodymore will conduct a short question and answer session after the prepared remarks.

Conference Call & Webcast Information Date: October 10, 2024 Time: 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET

Pre-Registration:

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link and you will receive access details via email: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I984380

If you are unable to pre-register, please see the information for joining by webcast or telephone:

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/854845440 Canada Toll Free: +1 (800) 715-9871 United States (Toll-Free): +1 (800) 715-9871 All other locations: +1 (646) 307-1963 Access Code: 98438 Press *1 to ask a question, press *1 again to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line 10 minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the Thunderbird website.

For information on Thunderbird and to subscribe to the Company’s investor list for news updates, go to www.thunderbird.tv.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include Mermicorno: Starfall, Super Team Canada, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Boot Camp and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

