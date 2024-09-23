Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Advisory Update – Thunderbird Entertainment Group – Notice of Fiscal 2024 Year End Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced it will report its Fiscal 2024 Q4 and full-year results after market close on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, and hold a conference call and webcast Thursday, October 10, at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET.

During the conference call, Thunderbird’s Chief Executive Officer and Chair Jennifer Twiner McCarron will provide a business operations overview. Chief Financial Officer Simon Bodymore will present the financial statements. Ms. Twiner McCarron and Mr. Bodymore will conduct a short question and answer session after the prepared remarks.

Conference Call & Webcast Information Date: October 10, 2024 Time: 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET

Pre-Registration:

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link and you will receive access details via email: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I984380

If you are unable to pre-register, please see the information for joining by webcast or telephone:

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/854845440 Canada Toll Free: +1 (800) 715-9871 United States (Toll-Free): +1 (800) 715-9871 All other locations: +1 (646) 307-1963 Access Code: 98438 Press *1 to ask a question, press *1 again to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.

Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line 10 minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the Thunderbird website.

For information on Thunderbird and to subscribe to the Company’s investor list for news updates, go to www.thunderbird.tv.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various content arms, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include Mermicorno: Starfall, Super Team Canada, Molly of Denali, Highway Thru Hell, Kim’s Convenience, Boot Camp and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Thunderbird Distribution and Thunderbird Brands manage global media and consumer products rights, respectively, for the Company and select third parties. Thunderbird is on Facebook, X, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926554327/en/

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CONTACT: Investor Relations:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

Phone: + 1 905 326 1888 ext 1

Email:glen@bristolir.comMedia Relations:

Lana Castleman, Director, Marketing & Communications

Phone: 416-219-3769

Email:lcastleman@thunderbird.tvCorporate Communications

Julia Smith, Finch Media

Email:Julia@finchmedia.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO FILM & MOTION PICTURES ONLINE LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT)

SOURCE: Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 09:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926554327/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy