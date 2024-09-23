BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through Sustainability Roundtable, Inc.’sNet Zero Consortium for Buyers (NZCB), Akamai Technologies (Akamai), Teradyne, and Wayfair LLC (Wayfair) have signed an aggregated virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with BayWa r.e. Americas. This agreement covers the renewable energy credits produced by the 135 megawatt alternating current (MWac) Prairie Solar project in Champaign County, Ill., which is being developed by the BayWa r.e. Americas group and is expected to achieve commercial operation at the end of 2025.

Prairie Solar is set to make a significant impact in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region of Illinois, which, at only 32% low-carbon energy in 2023, is an especially carbon-intensive grid. Once operational, Prairie Solar will help reduce carbon emissions in this area, which currently relies heavily on fossil fuels.

By aggregating their demand, Akamai, Teradyne, and Wayfair overcome the challenge of modest energy loads that typically hinder independent procurement of utility-scale renewable energy. This buyer-aggregated approach democratizes access to the financial and environmental benefits of utility-scale renewable energy, making procurement possible for a broader range of enterprises.

Akamai, the world’s most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery, plans to purchase the renewable energy generated by a 30 megawatt (MW) portion of the project to support the company’s commitment to run its distributed platform as efficiently as possible, to be mindful of its power usage, and to minimize the negative environmental impacts of its global operations.

“Akamai has led the way in innovative renewable energy projects since 2018, when we were a part of the United States’ first corporate aggregated VPPA – a game-changing approach for smaller renewable energy buyers. Today we are proud to continue that legacy by participating in this solar aggregation located in a very carbon intensive grid,” said Mike Mattera, director of corporate sustainability and environmental, social and governance officer at Akamai.

Teradyne, a leading global supplier of automated test equipment and robotics solutions, will purchase renewable energy generated by a 20 MW portion of Prairie Solar in furtherance of the company’s emissions reduction commitment. Once operational, Teradyne’s portion of the project is expected to deliver renewable energy equivalent to the company’s entire U.S. electric load.

“Teradyne remains committed to our sustainability initiatives. The NZCB provides one of the many ways Teradyne is working to reduce our environmental impact to benefit all of our stakeholders,” said Debra Pulpi, corporate environment, health and safety manager at Teradyne.