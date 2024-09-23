TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) has won a 2024 Security Sales & Integration Most Valuable Product (MVP) Award for its Shooter Detection Systems™ (SDS) solution, which was recognized in the Fire/Life Safety category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926849588/en/

SDS Powered by Alarm.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alarm.com’s indoor gunshot detection solution has been developed by SDS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alarm.com that focuses on gunshot detection. It uses dual-authentication sensors to detect gunshots through a combination of infrared and acoustic sensing elements. Advanced microphones listen for gunshot blasts, while the infrared sensing elements identify the distinct muzzle flashes that accompany gunfire, thereby increasing accuracy and reducing the risk of false alerts.

Upon detection of gunshots, one or more signals are forwarded to Alarm.com's cloud-based management platform. A central station is alerted within seconds, reducing response times when seconds matter most. When the sensor is paired with Alarm.com or other leading security video cameras, emergency personnel can also arrive on the scene with knowledge of the shooter's physical description and a more accurate understanding of the event. Gunshot events appear in the account’s activity history as well as in recorded clip history and can be accessed by monitoring station agents to help speed emergency response.

The SDS sensor is one of the only gunshot technologies that is SAFETY Act Certified by the Department of Homeland Security. With built-in privacy measures, the sensor's microphones are tuned to capture only the distinctive sound of a gunshot, not other noises such as loud voices or a locker slamming. Event data is processed onboard the device and is not recorded or shared. SDS sensors have been in operation at sensitive commercial, educational, religious and governmental sites in North America for more than five years.

“Gun violence is a rising problem that is unfortunately not going away anytime soon, but we’re proud to offer the industry’s most reliable gunshot detection solution,” said James Reno, Vice President of Commercial Sales for Alarm.com. “Our service providers can now provide organizations of all sizes gunshot detection that’s 99.99% accurate—the same proven technology used by the largest enterprises and major airports in the country—to increase preparedness and protect against gun violence.”

SDS Powered by Alarm.com is the newest addition to the Alarm.com for Business suite of comprehensive security solutions, which also includes intrusion security, video surveillance, access control, fleet management and more.

“This SSI MVP award recognizes the value gunshot detection brings to our service provider network, their business customers and the general public—and also underscores the value of a fully unified platform,” said Brian Lohse, General Manager, Alarm.com for Business. “Rather than use standalone systems with siloed event information, organizations and communities can benefit from the increased response speed that results from emergency personnel being able to access critical information about active shooter events all in a single interface. We are proud of our innovation in this space and look forward to delivering this life-saving technology to schools, religious facilities and businesses.”

In addition to the indoor gunshot solution, Alarm.com is also the recipient of a second 2024 MVP Award for the Remote Video Monitoring (RVM) Console, a powerful new system that enables central station operators to offer round-the-clock concierge video monitoring and proactive defense services to customers with Alarm.com Video Analytics cameras.

MVP Awards recognize the best technologies, products and solutions that keep people and properties safe. The independent panel of judges evaluated each entry based on design and technological innovation.

Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed, monitored, and customized for each customer and property. For more information on SDS Powered by Alarm.com, visit https://bit.ly/3BeK8VI.