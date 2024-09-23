The CD19/CD70 Dual CAR is Specifically Designed to Address Both the B-cell and T-cell Dysfunction Implicated in Autoimmune Diseases

ALLO-329, is an Investigational Product Built on a New Gene Editing Platform that Features Site-Specific Integration, Intended to Reduce the Risk of Secondary Malignancies, and Leverage the Clinically Validated Dagger® Effect Aimed at Reducing or Eliminating Lymphodepletion, a Potential Barrier in the Adoption of CAR T in Autoimmune Indications

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will present pre-clinical data for its next-generation investigational AlloCAR T candidate for autoimmune indications, ALLO-329, at the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2024, being held from November 14-19 in Washington, D.C.

ALLO-329, the Company’s CD19/CD70 dual AlloCAR T product is the first CAR T designed to both reduce or eliminate the need for lymphodepletion while also targeting CD19+ B-cells and CD70+ activated T-cells, both of which are likely to play a role in autoimmune diseases. ALLO-329 utilizes CRISPR-based site-specific integration for dual CAR expression.

“We are at the beginning of understanding what may be possible for CAR T in autoimmune disease. However, the only way to fully realize the potential of the modality is to develop product candidates designed to meet the specific needs of this vast patient population and allow for greater implementation in real-world practice. This is how we have designed ALLO-329,” said Zachary Roberts, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Research & Development of Allogene. “We believe the first and most important factor for the potential success of CAR T in autoimmune disease is being available off-the-shelf to meet potential demand. Next, we have addressed lymphodepletion by incorporating our proprietary and clinically validated Dagger® technology, which is designed to enable cells to expand and persist in patients without or with potentially reduced chemotherapy conditioning. Lastly, our dual CAR targets both the B- and T-cell components of autoimmune disease, which we believe may allow for a broader application of CAR T across a multitude of indications.”

Allogene Abstract: Title: Preclinical Evaluation of ALLO-329: Allogeneic CD19 CAR T Cells Expressing an Anti-Rejection CD70 CAR for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases Presenter: Kristen Zhang, Research Scientist, Allogene Therapeutics Abstract Number: 1841 Poster Session: T Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster Date and Time: Monday, November 18, 10:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. ET

The abstract can be found on the American College of Rheumatology’s website.

The Company plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the first quarter of 2025 and expects to have proof-of-concept by year-end 2025.