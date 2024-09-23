CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Fifth Third Bank is pleased to announce that Melissa Stevens, chief marketing officer, has been honored by American Banker for the sixth consecutive year and named to the 2024 Most Powerful Women to Watch list. The annual list highlights influential leaders at the top banks and financial institutions.

“Melissa’s leadership, vision and commitment to achieving business results, combined with her ability to bring Fifth Third’s culture to life across our footprint, positions our Bank to better serve our customers, our employees and our communities,” said Fifth Third chairman, CEO and president Tim Spence.

In addition to directing marketing and communications, Stevens oversees the Bank’s workplace services. Among other initiatives, these teams are critical to the Bank’s Southeastern US market expansion. Since 2018, Fifth Third has built more than 100 de novo branches in the Southeast. As a portfolio, they are exceeding expectations for household growth.

For more than 20 years, American Banker or its predecessor publication has recognized the leading women in banking. Through a rigorous nomination process, the publication selects and recognizes top-performing female executives in banking. In addition to awarding honors to Most Powerful Women in Banking designees, American Banker also identifies and salutes the Most Powerful Women to Watch, Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Teams and Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next – an annual list of rising stars.

