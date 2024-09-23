Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

American Banker Names Melissa Stevens to 2024 Most Powerful Women to Watch List

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Fifth Third Bank is pleased to announce that Melissa Stevens, chief marketing officer, has been honored by American Banker for the sixth consecutive year and named to the 2024 Most Powerful Women to Watch list. The annual list highlights influential leaders at the top banks and financial institutions.

“Melissa’s leadership, vision and commitment to achieving business results, combined with her ability to bring Fifth Third’s culture to life across our footprint, positions our Bank to better serve our customers, our employees and our communities,” said Fifth Third chairman, CEO and president Tim Spence.

In addition to directing marketing and communications, Stevens oversees the Bank’s workplace services. Among other initiatives, these teams are critical to the Bank’s Southeastern US market expansion. Since 2018, Fifth Third has built more than 100 de novo branches in the Southeast. As a portfolio, they are exceeding expectations for household growth.

For more than 20 years, American Banker or its predecessor publication has recognized the leading women in banking. Through a rigorous nomination process, the publication selects and recognizes top-performing female executives in banking. In addition to awarding honors to Most Powerful Women in Banking designees, American Banker also identifies and salutes the Most Powerful Women to Watch, Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Teams and Most Powerful Women in Banking: Next – an annual list of rising stars.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926273185/en/

CONTACT: Adrienne Gutbier (Media Relations)

adrienne.gutbier@53.com| 513-534-8038

Matt Curoe (Investor Relations)

matt.curoe@53.com| 513-534-2345

KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING WOMEN CONSUMER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Fifth Third Bank

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 09:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926273185/en

