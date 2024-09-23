Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Another couch fire set Friday in Pullman

PULLMAN — Another couch was burnt on College Hill this weekend.

First responders were called to the torched sofa on Garfield Street around midnight Friday. This happened shortly after Washington State University football defeated San Jose State’s team.

City of Pullman firefighters quickly extinguished the couch, and there were no injuries or structures damaged.

Fire Chief Mike Heston said the activity is dangerous and illegal. Fire could easily spread with the Palouse’s dry conditions, he said. Burning within city limits and littering are both offenses that could lead to a ticket.

Heston said it also takes away from Pullman’s emergency response.

Friday’s incident makes six couches burnt on College Hill this fall. Last week, four couches were ignited following the annual Apple Cup football game.

According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, there have been numerous reports of couches and mattresses set on fire in Pullman following Cougar football victories since at least 2016.

