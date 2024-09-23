Another couch fire set Friday in Pullman

Fire Chief Mike Heston said the activity is dangerous and illegal. Fire could easily spread with the Palouse’s dry conditions, he said. Burning within city limits and littering are both offenses that could lead to a ticket.

Heston said it also takes away from Pullman’s emergency response.

Friday’s incident makes six couches burnt on College Hill this fall. Last week, four couches were ignited following the annual Apple Cup football game.

According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, there have been numerous reports of couches and mattresses set on fire in Pullman following Cougar football victories since at least 2016.