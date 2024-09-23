SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced the speaker line-up for FUTU RE: The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio. The event will convene real estate professionals, speakers, technologists, and industry leaders for three days of innovation from October 28-30, 2024 in San Diego, CA.
New York Times #1 Best-Selling Author Daniel Pink and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings will deliver inspiring keynotes on the mainstage, which will also include talks from AppFolio CEO Shane Trigg, SVP of Product Kyle Triplett, and Industry Principal Stacy Holden. FUTU RE will feature a musical performance from legendary R&B vocal group Boyz II Men at the Rady Shell.
As the premier conference for real estate professionals, attendees will be able to explore more than 45 sessions led by over 60 industry speakers, including:
At this year’s conference, attendees will experience:
“For more than a decade, our conference has sparked insights and connections AppFolio customers can use to more effectively operate and grow their businesses. This year, we're elevating the experience by expanding into a premier real estate industry event,” said Lisa Horner, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AppFolio. “We’re thrilled to invite the real estate community to join us at FUTU RE 2024, which will converge thought leadership, pioneering vision, and technology innovation to champion the future of real estate.”
The FUTU RE conference will take place from October 28-30, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. To learn more or register, visit futureconference.com.
