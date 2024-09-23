Atlas® World Group Extends Chairman & CEO Jack Griffin’s Contract

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Today, the Atlas ® World Group Board of Directors is pleased to announce an extended contract with Chairman and CEO Jack Griffin. The contract extension signals the board’s confidence that Atlas ® will continue to thrive into 2025 and beyond under Griffin’s leadership.

Elected Chief Executive Officer in November 2016, Griffin guides the strategic vision of Atlas World Group and its ten subsidiaries while advancing the company’s footprint and position in the relocation, moving, transportation, and logistics industries.

“Jack Griffin is a leader we trust. He is a market leader, a thought leader, and a quality leader who has driven Atlas to the forefront of the industry during his tenure. From employees and Agents to customers and shareholders, Jack has all of Atlas’ best interests at heart,” the Board shared. “Our management team is the strongest we have ever had, and under Jack’s continued leadership and adherence to the Atlas Pathways Strategic Plan, we know this organization will continue to grow.”

Griffin has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry and has led Atlas to some of its greatest successes while navigating a volatile and rapidly changing market. In recent years, Griffin has overseen three major acquisitions, welcomed a leading national moving company back to the Atlas Agent family, and directed an organizational pricing reset that cemented Atlas as the industry leader.

“It is a great privilege to serve this company and everyone who relies on Atlas’ services,” said Griffin. “While the past four years have not been without their challenges, I am proud to report that Atlas remains fiscally and operationally strong. I am grateful to the Board for their continued trust and support and am confident that Atlas will carry our steady momentum forward for years to come.”

