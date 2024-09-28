PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a national leader in sustainable electronics recycling and IT asset management, is proud to announce the expansion of our “Renewed in America” product line on Amazon Marketplaces. This new collection of high-quality refurbished electronics offers consumers an eco-friendly alternative to buying new, all while supporting local job creation and reducing environmental impact.

Why Buying Renewed is Better than Buying New

“Purchasing renewed electronics is not just a smart choice for your wallet—it’s a responsible choice for the planet. By choosing renewed over new, consumers are directly contributing to a circular economy, where valuable materials are reused rather than discarded. This prevents thousands of tons of e-waste from ending up in landfills and helps reduce the energy consumption and raw material extraction required to produce new electronics.

Renewed electronics, such as those offered by ATR, are rigorously tested to meet R2v3 standards—the most stringent certification in the electronics refurbishment industry. Every product is carefully evaluated, repaired, tested, and warrantied in the U.S. to ensure peak performance and longevity, offering the same reliability as new products at a fraction of the cost,” said Carrie Brockett – Amazon eCommerce Manager

Local Job Creation Through Product Renewal

Beyond the environmental benefits, ATR’s "Renewed in America" program is also an engine for job creation across the United States. Our renewal processes are conducted entirely within the U.S., creating skilled jobs in refurbishment, quality testing, logistics, and distribution. By purchasing a renewed product, consumers are supporting American workers and contributing to the growth of local economies.

These jobs are a critical part of a more sustainable future, as they help divert electronics from landfills and ensure these devices are given a second life. From engineers who test and repair equipment to logistics teams who manage fast delivery across the nation, every renewed product purchased helps keep people employed in high-skill positions that contribute to sustainability efforts.

Environmental Impact and U.S. Sustainability Efforts