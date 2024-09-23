LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

The Sandbox, an immersive metaverse platform, announced the next iteration of their partnership today with the legendary manga Attack on Titan by unveiling their new location on The Sandbox Map in the AdventureWorld: Defender District neighborhood.

Inspired by real-world theme parks, AdventureWorld comprises three distinct “parks,” the first of which is DefenderDistrict. It invites fans to secure virtual real estate next to Attack on Titan in Defender District, where LAND owners can explore the dark fantasy world and connect with fellow fans of the iconic Japanese manga that has inspired projects across film and TV.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the launch of AdventureWorld: Defender District with Attack on Titan,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “This new neighborhood will encourage The Sandbox’s manga-loving players to forge a place for their community on the platform as they own, create, and build next to some of the biggest names in the space. We are also excited to reveal more AdventureWorld partners as the neighborhood and its parks expand. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements!”

AdventureWorld: Defender District LAND owners will receive exclusive real-world and digital rewards. All LAND owners will receive a Defender District t-shirt. Attack on Titan Premium LAND purchasers will also receive digital Creator Asset packs from Attack on Titan including Titans and house models inspired by the Trost District, a key location from the manga, and a limited edition Attack on Titan original t-shirt.

This LAND sale represents the first major activation of Attack on Titan within The Sandbox ecosystem, but fans can expect much more to come this fall. The series will unveil an immersive experience in The Sandbox rooted in the popular tower defense game genre in which players will take on the role of a rookie who must face the Titan invasion. Following storylines based on the manga, players will defend the Trost district against the Titans alongside recognizable heroes and help humanity overcome adversity. Additionally, Attack on Titan will unveil an exclusive, limited edition avatar collection, enabling fans worldwide to embody their favorite characters in The Sandbox.

Pre-registration for the AdventureWorld: Defender District LAND sale will be open for two days before the sale officially begins on September 26. Those who register in advance will be entered into a giveaway for the chance to win an original t-shirt or exclusive Attack on Titan x The Sandbox art prints. The sale includes 213 Standard plots of LAND, 14 Attack on Titan Premium LANDs, and 7 LANDs reserved for auction. For more information and to pre-register for the LAND sale, please visit.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is an immersive metaverse platform in which users play, create, and monetize unique experiences alongside their favorite brands, IPs, and celebrities across gaming, entertainment, music, art, and more. The Sandbox leverages web3 technologies to fully enable end-user creation and creator economies, disrupting existing platforms by providing both players and creators with true ownership of their assets, creations, and rewards as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, Gucci, Ubisoft, Paris Hilton, The Walking Dead, Snoop Dogg, Lacoste, Steve Aoki, The Smurfs, and many more. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

About Attack on Titan