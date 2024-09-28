Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
AuditBoard Releases Updates to Modern Connected Risk Platform to Further Streamline Collaboration for Governance, Risk, and Compliance Teams
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today announced extensions to its modern connected risk platform to help teams improve efficiency, foster collaboration, and increase the rigor and intentionality of their GRC management programs.

Available immediately, these functionalities include:

  • AuditBoard Analytics Enhancements include nine new out-of-the-box workflows to automate testing and analysis to help Audit and Internal Controls teams uncover risks faster, minimize routine tasks, and enable focus on higher-value initiatives.
  • Risk Appetite provides risk management teams with precise analysis against set thresholds to inform day-to-day decision-making and help organizations use risk-taking as a strategic advantage to achieve business goals.
  • Organizational Hierarchy enables risk management teams to centralize and roll up risk information by company structure (e.g., country, region, business unit), pinpoint specific locations, and identify risk concentrations, providing front-line teams with targeted insights to strengthen risk mitigation efforts.
  • Aggregate Scoring enables third-party risk teams to apply a structured approach to automatically calculating residual risk (or other aggregate score) across multiple risk domains to determine more effective, targeted strategies for managing vendor and product risks.

Ravi Ponnaganti, Senior VP Global IT and Chief Information Officer at Edgewell, shared “AuditBoard has been a huge value add by aligning all our teams on a centralized view of our vulnerabilities across the organization, ensuring we can identify, triage, and action the most pressing risks to keep our business growing securely.”

“With these new features, teams will be empowered to streamline their day-to-day work and provide more impactful risk management within their organizations,” said Sarika Khanna, Chief Product Officer at AuditBoard. “Our customers will now be able to drive more value and continue to be trusted partners to their organizations.”

AuditBoard innovations like those revealed today have been consistently celebrated by customers, who have rated AuditBoard a market leader in G2’s Grid Report for both the Audit Management and ERM (formerly GRC) categories for an unprecedented 20 and 19 consecutive quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also recently cited as a Top 100 Software Product (among more than 100,000 apps across all B2B categories and industries) in G2’s Best B2B Software Awards for the second year in a row and recognized as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ customers' choice for Audit Management.

To see these new capabilities in action, watch the product video at AuditBoard.com.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926697159/en/

CONTACT: Laura Groshans

press@auditboard.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE INTERNET ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY SECURITY

SOURCE: AuditBoard

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 12:00 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 12:02 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926697159/en

