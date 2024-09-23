BOWLING GREEN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Baer Brakes, part of the Holley Performance Brands portfolio (NYSE: HLLY), today announced the launch of Baer BIG Claw Performance Brake Kits and Baer Claw Rotors. Designed for modern truck enthusiasts, the products are engineered to improve a vehicle’s stopping power while also elevating the overall style, look and feel. Popular vehicle fitments for the new Baer products include the Ford F-150, Ford Bronco, Ram Trucks, Jeep JL/JT, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Chevrolet Suburban.

Baer Brakes announces the launch of Baer BIG Claw Performance Brake Kits and Baer Claw Rotors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Engineered to match today’s trend of larger diameter wheels, tires and heavier vehicles, the Baer BIG Claw platform delivers enhanced braking capability and shorter stopping distances in an easy-to-install, packaged kit format. Rigorous product testing conducted by the Holley and Baer teams showed upgrading a vehicle with the Baer BIG Claw system reduces stopping distance by more than 20 feet versus the stock brake set-up.

"We are thrilled to introduce the new Baer BIG Claw Brake kit, designed to meet the diverse needs of our customers,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holley Performance Brands. “Whether you're towing a trailer with greater gross combination weight, adding larger wheels and tires which can degrade stock braking performance, or simply seeking improved braking performance, the Baer BIG Claw Brake kit delivers unmatched reliability and safety. Experience the confidence of enhanced braking power with every drive."

Key features and benefits of the Baer BIG Claw Performance Brake Kits include:

Improved stopping performance over 20 ft shorter compared to stock brakes

Utilizes factory caliper and pads, reducing complexity and cost

Simple, bolt-on installation

For over 30 years, Baer Brakes has led the way in performance brake technology. These new products continue that legacy, pushing the boundaries of modern braking innovation. With a growing addressable market of more than 43 million vehicles in operation, Baer’s latest products position Holley to capitalize on the fast-growing modern truck vehicle category and complement other product launches in 2024 to provide platform solutions to modern truck enthusiasts.

“Our new Baer products represent a bold step forward in delivering top-tier performance that truck enthusiasts demand,” said Osvaldo Gallegos, Vice President, Mechanical Division. “By providing enhanced braking power and ease of installation, we’re ensuring that both daily drivers and weekend off-roaders can trust our products for safety and reliability. This launch reaffirms our commitment to innovation and leadership in the modern truck market.”

For more information on how to purchase Baer BIG Claw Brakes and Claw Rotors, click here.

For more Holley company news, click here.

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY) leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company owns and manages a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.