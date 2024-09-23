PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased stock in Methode Electronics (“Methode”) (NYSE: MEI) from June 23, 2022 through and including March 6, 2024 (the “Class Period”).

WHAT’S THIS ABOUT? On March 7, 2024, Methode released its third quarter financial results. Its automotive segment produced revenue of just $139.7 million and suffered an $11 million loss from operations. The company announced it was withdrawing its prior guidance, which should no longer be relied upon, due to “operational difficulties” at its Monterrey facility.

On this news, the share price fella whopping31%, from $21.04 per share to $14.49 per share at the closing of the market on March 7, 2024.