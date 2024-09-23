IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The burger world is ripe with tension as a potential Battle of the Better Burgers threatens to erupt. The spark? After Habit Burger & Grill's Double Charburger claimed the #1 spot on USA TODAY's 10Best list,* a series of billboards have popped up around California, with one particularly bold display catching eyes directly across from the iconic In-N-Out location near LAX.

The billboards, part of a daring campaign by Habit Burger & Grill, congratulates In-N-Out on their second-place finish in a recent national burger ranking by USA TODAY 10Best. This not-so-subtle reminder of Habit's own first-place victory has set social media ablaze with speculation, arguments and excitement. Burger fans passionately defended their burger alliances in the comments section and questioning whether this playful jab will escalate into a full-fledged food fight.

The most attention was drawn to In-N-Out's LAX location, where customers waiting in the drive-thru found themselves face-to-face with Habit's saucy billboard. Perched strategically above the drive-thru, the sign offers "congratulations" to In-N-Out for their #2 ranking, while proudly proclaiming Habit Burger's Double Char as the reigning #1 champ. This bold move has turned a simple burger run for In-N-Out fans into an unexpected talking point.

“There are hundreds, if not thousands, of burger options out there, and being second best is huge,” said Habit’s Chief Marketing Officer Jack Hinchliffe. “Second place is nothing to be ashamed of, especially in such a competitive field. I have immense respect for our competition and so although our tone is playful, the sentiment is genuine. We mean it when we say congratulations on #2.”

In a tale of two California burger titans, Habit Burger & Grill and In-N-Out have long been locked in a rivalry in the "better burger" category. In-N-Out, founded in Baldwin Park in 1948, and Habit, hailing from Santa Barbara since 1969, have spent decades competing for devoted fans. Now, Habit's Double Char has claimed the #1 ranking on USA Today’s 10Best list. This victory may have officially ignited the "Battle of the Better Burger," transforming a simmering rivalry into a full-fledged grill-to-grill showdown. As Habit serves up playful jabs at its competitor, burger enthusiasts across California eagerly take sides, marking the dawn of a new era in the state's cherished burger culture.

Known for its chargrilled, made-to-order burgers, Habit Burger & Grill reminds everyone that while they may have the #1-ranked burger, they're still the same humble, chargrilling neighbors they've always been… just with a slightly bigger trophy case.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at: