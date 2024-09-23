BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medtech company, today unveiled its next generation airway clearance system, The Vest Advanced Pulmonary Experience (APX) System, at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference. The Vest APX System supports daily therapy for adults and children with certain chronic lung conditions and retained secretions. The system features the same trusted airflow technology as the previous version, with enhanced comfort and additional patient-centered features driven by clinician and patient input.
“Many patients who are prescribed this therapy use it multiple times a day, every day,” said Jim O’Connell, president of Front Line Care at Baxter. “With that in mind, it was very important for us to design a solution that fits seamlessly into a patient’s daily routine. The Vest APX System offers next-level comfort, ease of use and portability, all while maintaining the performance patients and caregivers have depended on for years.”
Patients with chronic lung conditions such as cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis can experience mucus blocking the small airways in their lungs. Mucus can trap bacteria, which can lead to lung inflammation and infections. The Vest APX System uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) technology to help dislodge mucus from the bronchial walls and mobilize secretions and mucus from the smaller to larger airways where it can be cleared by coughing or suctioning.
Baxter entered the non-invasive respiratory health industry in December 2021 through its acquisition of Hillrom, which has long been a pioneer in airway clearance. Its HFCWO technology has been demonstrated to be a safe and effective airway clearance solution for nearly 200,000 patients over the past 35 years and has been tested in more than 60 clinical studies to date. 1
In addition to the well-established, patented technology that drives TheVest APX System, the following new features provide an improved overall experience for patients:
Patients and care teams also have the option to receive ongoing support with the CARE Connex Program. The program offers touchpoints with Baxter clinical experts throughout the patient care journey to assess and answer questions from patients and caregivers.
Baxter received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for The Vest APX System earlier this year. The system will also be showcased at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) annual meeting Oct. 6-9 and will be available to order this fall. Learn more about Baxter’s respiratory health portfolio here.
About Baxter’s Respiratory Health Business
Baxter’s portfolio of respiratory health products includes airway clearance and non-invasive ventilation products that support patients with symptoms associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis and other pulmonary-compromising conditions. Our innovative and accessible respiratory health products and services are used extensively across home care and acute care settings.
About Baxter
Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Rx Only. For safe and proper use of this device, refer to the full Instructions for Use.
Important Safety Information
The Vest APX System is intended to provide airway clearance therapy when external manipulation of the thorax is the physician's choice of treatment. Specific indications for external manipulation of the thorax include evidence or a suggestion of retained secretions, evidence that the patient is having difficulty with the secretion clearance, or presence of atelectasis caused by mucus plugging. In addition, The Vest APX System is also indicated for external manipulation of the thorax to promote airway clearance or improve bronchial drainage for the purposes of collecting mucus for diagnostic evaluation.
The Vest APX System may be used for the pediatric population (6 months and older) to geriatric population.
Important Risk Information
For a complete list of contraindications and warnings refer to The Vest APX Instructions for Use.
This release includes forward-looking statements concerning potential benefits associated with TheVest APX System and CARE Connex Program. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: demand for and market acceptance for new and existing products; product development risks; inability to create additional production capacity in a timely manner or the occurrence of other manufacturing or supply difficulties (including as a result of natural disasters, public health crises and epidemics/pandemics, regulatory actions or otherwise); satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality, manufacturing or supply, or patient safety issues; changes in law and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent filing on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.
Baxter, Hillrom, The Vest and CARE Connex are trademarks of Baxter International Inc. or its subsidiaries.
Velcro is a trademark of Velcro IP Holdings LLC.
1 Data on file at Baxter International Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926950658/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Natalie Matthews, (224) 515-0219
media@baxter.comInvestor Contact
Clare Trachtman, (224) 948-3020
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL DEVICES FDA HEALTH HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Baxter International Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2024.
PUB: 09/26/2024 07:30 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 07:30 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926950658/en