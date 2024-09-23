BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medtech company, today unveiled its next generation airway clearance system, The Vest Advanced Pulmonary Experience (APX) System, at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference. The Vest APX System supports daily therapy for adults and children with certain chronic lung conditions and retained secretions. The system features the same trusted airflow technology as the previous version, with enhanced comfort and additional patient-centered features driven by clinician and patient input.

“Many patients who are prescribed this therapy use it multiple times a day, every day,” said Jim O’Connell, president of Front Line Care at Baxter. “With that in mind, it was very important for us to design a solution that fits seamlessly into a patient’s daily routine. The Vest APX System offers next-level comfort, ease of use and portability, all while maintaining the performance patients and caregivers have depended on for years.”

Patients with chronic lung conditions such as cystic fibrosis and bronchiectasis can experience mucus blocking the small airways in their lungs. Mucus can trap bacteria, which can lead to lung inflammation and infections. The Vest APX System uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) technology to help dislodge mucus from the bronchial walls and mobilize secretions and mucus from the smaller to larger airways where it can be cleared by coughing or suctioning.

Baxter entered the non-invasive respiratory health industry in December 2021 through its acquisition of Hillrom, which has long been a pioneer in airway clearance. Its HFCWO technology has been demonstrated to be a safe and effective airway clearance solution for nearly 200,000 patients over the past 35 years and has been tested in more than 60 clinical studies to date. 1

In addition to the well-established, patented technology that drives TheVest APX System, the following new features provide an improved overall experience for patients:

Added comfort: A streamlined, lightweight garment that keeps the abdomen free, a wicking fabric to keep patients cool and a Velcro brand closure for optimal fit.

Unique designs: Patients have the option to choose from an expanded selection of new garment colors and designs, including vibrant options for adults and playful options for children.

Easy to use: User-friendly, intuitive navigation on a touch screen that makes it easy for patients and caregivers to start therapy with one button push. The control unit is 19 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than the previous version and comes with a carrying case.

Patients and care teams also have the option to receive ongoing support with the CARE Connex Program. The program offers touchpoints with Baxter clinical experts throughout the patient care journey to assess and answer questions from patients and caregivers.

Baxter received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for The Vest APX System earlier this year. The system will also be showcased at the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) annual meeting Oct. 6-9 and will be available to order this fall. Learn more about Baxter’s respiratory health portfolio here.

About Baxter’s Respiratory Health Business

Baxter’s portfolio of respiratory health products includes airway clearance and non-invasive ventilation products that support patients with symptoms associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis and other pulmonary-compromising conditions. Our innovative and accessible respiratory health products and services are used extensively across home care and acute care settings.

About Baxter

Every day, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers rely on Baxter’s leading portfolio of diagnostic, critical care, kidney care, nutrition, hospital and surgical products used across patient homes, hospitals, physician offices and other sites of care. For more than 90 years, we’ve been operating at the critical intersection where innovations that save and sustain lives meet the healthcare providers who make it happen. With products, digital health solutions and therapies available in more than 100 countries, Baxter’s employees worldwide are now building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to advance the next generation of transformative healthcare innovations. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Rx Only. For safe and proper use of this device, refer to the full Instructions for Use.

Important Safety Information

The Vest APX System is intended to provide airway clearance therapy when external manipulation of the thorax is the physician's choice of treatment. Specific indications for external manipulation of the thorax include evidence or a suggestion of retained secretions, evidence that the patient is having difficulty with the secretion clearance, or presence of atelectasis caused by mucus plugging. In addition, The Vest APX System is also indicated for external manipulation of the thorax to promote airway clearance or improve bronchial drainage for the purposes of collecting mucus for diagnostic evaluation.

The Vest APX System may be used for the pediatric population (6 months and older) to geriatric population.