BC-Merc Table,

Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
CATTLE
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct182.25184.32182.07184.10+1.05
Dec183.40185.12183.00184.82+.50
Feb184.75186.00184.05185.65+.15
Apr185.40186.40184.62186.22+.20
Jun179.12180.02178.40179.92+.25
Aug176.75177.42175.87177.30+.30
Oct177.25177.95176.50177.90+.35
Dec178.02178.90177.50178.82+.25
Feb178.87179.25178.27179.25+.25
Est. sales 39,248. Wed.'s sales 37,303
Wed.'s open int 317,710, up 2,944
FEEDER CATTLE
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep244.82245.90244.42245.40+.03
Oct245.32247.20243.32246.92+.90
Nov243.37245.25241.65244.97+.92
Jan237.77239.00235.85238.75+.23
Mar235.87236.80233.95236.57+.07
Apr237.25238.50235.70238.35+.10
May238.20239.72237.22239.52+.17
Aug247.00248.17245.92248.05+.03
Est. sales 12,843. Wed.'s sales 12,798
Wed.'s open int 52,371, up 249
HOGS,LEAN
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct82.5282.5281.2782.02—.45
Dec74.6074.9072.8073.92—.98
Feb78.3078.5776.5277.82—.80
Apr82.8583.2081.4582.72—.53
May86.7086.7085.4286.40—.47
Jun94.1794.2292.8093.97—.30
Jul94.3594.4093.2594.37—.15
Aug93.1293.2292.2093.22—.08
Oct78.4079.0078.3079.00—.10
Dec72.5572.5572.5572.55+.28
Feb75.55+.28
Est. sales 39,276. Wed.'s sales 35,228
Wed.'s open int 278,585, up 2,512
PORK BELLIES
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
No open contracts.
