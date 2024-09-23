BC-Merc Table,

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|CATTLE
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|182.25
|184.32
|182.07
|184.10
|+1.05
|Dec
|183.40
|185.12
|183.00
|184.82
|+.50
|Feb
|184.75
|186.00
|184.05
|185.65
|+.15
|Apr
|185.40
|186.40
|184.62
|186.22
|+.20
|Jun
|179.12
|180.02
|178.40
|179.92
|+.25
|Aug
|176.75
|177.42
|175.87
|177.30
|+.30
|Oct
|177.25
|177.95
|176.50
|177.90
|+.35
|Dec
|178.02
|178.90
|177.50
|178.82
|+.25
|Feb
|178.87
|179.25
|178.27
|179.25
|+.25
|Est. sales 39,248.
|Wed.'s sales 37,303
|Wed.'s open int 317,710,
|up 2,944
|FEEDER CATTLE
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|244.82
|245.90
|244.42
|245.40
|+.03
|Oct
|245.32
|247.20
|243.32
|246.92
|+.90
|Nov
|243.37
|245.25
|241.65
|244.97
|+.92
|Jan
|237.77
|239.00
|235.85
|238.75
|+.23
|Mar
|235.87
|236.80
|233.95
|236.57
|+.07
|Apr
|237.25
|238.50
|235.70
|238.35
|+.10
|May
|238.20
|239.72
|237.22
|239.52
|+.17
|Aug
|247.00
|248.17
|245.92
|248.05
|+.03
|Est. sales 12,843.
|Wed.'s sales 12,798
|Wed.'s open int 52,371,
|up 249
|HOGS,LEAN
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|82.52
|82.52
|81.27
|82.02
|—.45
|Dec
|74.60
|74.90
|72.80
|73.92
|—.98
|Feb
|78.30
|78.57
|76.52
|77.82
|—.80
|Apr
|82.85
|83.20
|81.45
|82.72
|—.53
|May
|86.70
|86.70
|85.42
|86.40
|—.47
|Jun
|94.17
|94.22
|92.80
|93.97
|—.30
|Jul
|94.35
|94.40
|93.25
|94.37
|—.15
|Aug
|93.12
|93.22
|92.20
|93.22
|—.08
|Oct
|78.40
|79.00
|78.30
|79.00
|—.10
|Dec
|72.55
|72.55
|72.55
|72.55
|+.28
|Feb
|75.55
|+.28
|Est. sales 39,276.
|Wed.'s sales 35,228
|Wed.'s open int 278,585,
|up 2,512
|PORK BELLIES
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|No open contracts.