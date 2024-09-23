ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Becker, a global leader in accounting exam prep and professional education, today announced the company’s partnership with CPA Bermuda to offer U.S. CPA Exam review for Bermudians who want to pursue CPA designation.

“We are so excited to be the first partnership CPA Bermuda has ever had for U.S. CPA review,” said Ed Clark, President of Becker, a Colibri Group company. “We want everyone to have access and opportunity to start and succeed in accounting and finance careers, and it all begins with the exam. We can’t wait to help prepare students in Bermuda to pass the CPA Exam on their first attempt.”

U.S. CPAs are in high demand across many industries in Bermuda due to their diverse expertise in accounting and finance. CPA Bermuda recently celebrated its 50th anniversary serving Bermuda’s accounting industry.

“We are thrilled to announce a new initiative that provides Bermudians with an additional route to achieving their CPA designation through our exciting partnership with Becker U.S. CPA Exam Review Program,” said Jozelle Opoku, President & CEO at CPA Bermuda. “This collaboration opens up an accessible and affordable way for individuals to prepare for the CPA Exam. With over 1,800 registered chartered accountants on the island, there's a clear demand for such qualifications. Our partnership with Becker will continue to broaden opportunities for Bermudians to enter the accounting profession and increase the success rate of those aspiring to qualify as CPAs.”

For more information on Becker’s partnership with CPA Bermuda, contact studentservices@cpabermuda.bm.

