Bevi Appoints Former Drizly Exec Cathy Lewenberg as New CEO

Bevi, the leading designer of Smart Water Coolers ® for commercial spaces, today announced the appointment of Cathy Lewenberg, former CEO of Drizly, as Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Lewenberg will guide Bevi into its next phase of growth, pulling on her wealth of experience in the food and beverage sector and proven track record of scaling businesses through strategic vision, operational excellence, and commitment to building outstanding teams. The addition of Lewenberg to the team comes at an important time for Bevi as the company continues to scale its healthy product offerings while achieving its goal to make the beverage industry more sustainable. This move will support co-founder and board member Sean Grundy’s shift to focusing on new and emerging lines of business, beginning with international expansion.

“I’m thrilled to join Bevi at such an exciting and pivotal moment for the business,” said Cathy Lewenberg, CEO of Bevi. “The opportunity to lead a company that is not only driving innovation in hydration, but also making a meaningful impact on sustainability aligns perfectly with my passions and experience. I look forward to leading Bevi in its mission to eliminate single-use plastic bottles and make healthier choices easier for consumers. I’m eager to partner with this talented team to accelerate growth of this beloved brand and continue making the world a better place, one sip at a time.”

Lewenberg has over two decades of diverse experience spanning the consumer, retail, health, and technology industries, and has a passion for leading companies that are making an impact. Most recently, Lewenberg served as CEO of Drizly, North America's largest alcohol e-commerce marketplace, where she led the team through a very high growth phase followed by an acquisition and integration by Uber. Prior to Drizly, Lewenberg held senior leadership roles at CVS Health where she led initiatives including expanding the better-for-you food and beverage offerings to position the company as a destination for health-conscious consumers. In her role as Bevi CEO, Lewenberg will focus on 3 priorities: (1) accelerating growth and product innovation, (2) investing in the foundation for scaling, and (3) driving Bevi’s sustainability mission through strategic partnerships and alliances.

“We’re lucky to welcome Cathy to the Bevi team. She shares our vision to lead the beverage industry on an environmentally sustainable path, and has the experience and know-how to realize that ambitious vision,” said Sean Grundy, Bevi co-founder. “Cathy brings a wealth of valuable experience to Bevi, from massively scaling Drizly, to successfully driving innovation and transformation at CVS Health. Her skills in brand and product development, distribution, partnerships, and general management will be critical to Bevi in the years to come.”

Since founding Bevi in 2013, Grundy and his co-founders have successfully taken the company from a startup to a Series D, with more than 6,000 customers across North America. Over the past decade, the company branched out into new verticals, expanded its product offerings, and significantly increased its employee headcount, creating a strong foundation for future growth. As a seasoned leader with a proven track record of success and the drive to lead businesses as they change the world, Lewenberg is the ideal candidate to bring the Bevi business to the next level while staying on track to reach its sustainability goals. To date, the company has saved over 500 million plastic bottles from entering the waste stream, and is on track to achieving its goal of saving 1 billion plastic bottles by 2025.

About Bevi Bevi designs smart water coolers that provide filtered, flavored, and sparkling water on demand. The company was founded in 2013 by graduates of MIT and Yale University who shared a vision to redesign the beverage supply chain and eliminate the need for single-use disposable water bottles. Since its founding, Bevi has raised over $160M in venture capital and saved hundreds of millions of bottles and cans from ending up in landfills. Thousands of Bevi machines are located throughout North America in the offices of businesses such as Lyft, Netflix, and Microsoft, and in amenity areas of residential apartment buildings run by leading property management firms like Greystar and Colliers. For more information, visit www.bevi.co