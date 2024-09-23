Biden administration seeks to remove gray wolf protections in Lower 48

The Biden administration last Friday asked a federal appeals court to reinstate a rule passed under the Trump administration to remove Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in the Lower 48 states that, if successful, would put the animals under state management like is currently the case in Montana and surrounding states.

On behalf of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, attorneys with the U.S. Department of Justice filed the 87-page appeal of a California district court’s 2022 decision that blocked the Trump-era rule and kept existing listing regulations in place. The district court’s decision kept wolves in Minnesota a threatened species, an endangered species in 44 states, and a delisted population in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, eastern Oregon, eastern Washington and north-central Utah.

The new appeal to the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said the district court incorrectly interpreted the Endangered Species Act, which the government contends is only meant to ensure species are not in danger of going extinct, not to restore species to their full historical range.

But the filing has irked wolf conservation groups that have long fought in court for enhanced protections for various groups of gray wolves or the entire Lower 48 population and believe that handing all wolves over to state management will reverse decades of recovery.

“At its core, this appeal is about whether the purpose of the ESA is to recover endangered and threatened species to the point where they are no longer in danger of extinction, or whether it goes beyond that objective to require that a species be restored to its historical range before delisting,” the government’s appeal brief says. “The ESA is clear: its goal is to prevent extinction, not to restore species to their pre-western settlement numbers and range.”

Susan Holmes, the executive director of the Endangered Species Coalition, called the filing “bewildering” and said if the circuit court sides with the government, the group believes the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could “abandon” its efforts to create a wolf recovery plan it agreed to as part of a settlement announced in February involving another wolf Endangered Species Act court case.

“This faulty interpretation of the Endangered Species Act would halt wolf recovery in its tracks,” Holmes said in a statement. “We urge the Service to continue gray wolf recovery efforts and we remain committed to working with them on a vision for recovery.”

The government argues in its appeal that the court substituted its own judgment for the scientific analysis done by the Fish and Wildlife Service that led to the decision to delist gray wolves. The agency says it analyzed gray wolf populations in three different configurations and found that none of those configurations warranted listing them as an endangered or threatened species.

“The gray wolf is one of the ESA’s biggest success stories: it has made a remarkable recovery and now thrives in the continental United States in two large, expanding metapopulations that are also connected to large populations of wolves in Canada,” the filing says. “The district court’s decision faulting the Service’s extensive recovery analysis fundamentally misunderstands the ESA, the relevant science, and the role of a reviewing court under the (Administrative Procedure Act).”

The government also argues the district court incorrectly found the Fish and Wildlife Service erred when it did not consider threats to wolves in areas of the U.S. where they no longer exist. It said the court wrongly found the agency had not considered all state and federal regulatory mechanisms surrounding wolf management when it moved to delist wolves in the Lower 48.