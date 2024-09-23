CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company and leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, announced today that Mark Bush has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Operations, East Coast & UK Markets.

Mark Bush, BioMed Realty's new Senior Vice President of Operations for East Coast and UK Markets (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Bush will lead the operations and facilities functions across two core markets – Boston-Cambridge, MA, and Cambridge, UK. He will be based at the Company’s office in Cambridge, MA, while reporting to Colleen O’Connor, BioMed Realty’s Executive Vice President, Market Lead, East Coast & UK Markets.

“We are excited to welcome Mark to BioMed Realty, where he brings his leadership, passion and expertise to our team in serving our tenants and their experience,” Ms. O’Connor said. “Mark’s extensive experience in the commercial real estate industry will be a valuable asset, strengthening our efforts and contributing to BioMed Realty’s success in providing life science and technology companies with differentiated real estate solutions.”

“I am thrilled to join this exceptionally talented team at BioMed Realty, a company that I have long admired,” Mr. Bush said. “It’s an honor to work alongside them as they continue to support their current and future tenants, which include some of the world’s most innovative life science and technology companies.”

Mr. Bush most recently served as Senior Vice President, Asset Management at The Davis Companies, where he provided strategic oversight and direction for a portfolio of commercial real estate properties. He brings over 20 years of leadership experience in operations and asset management within the commercial real estate industry to BioMed Realty.

Prior to joining The Davis Companies in 2015, Mr. Bush was Vice President, Asset Management, at AEW Capital Management, after holding positions with Brixmor Property Group and Fidelity Investments. Mr. Bush holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Northeastern University.

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed owns and operates high quality life science real estate comprising—as of June 30, 2024—16 million square feet concentrated in leading innovation markets throughout the US and UK, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder and Cambridge, UK. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier in-process development platform with 2.5 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction to meet the growing demand of the life science and technology industries. To learn more about BioMed Realty, visit biomedrealty.com and follow the company on X @biomedrealty.