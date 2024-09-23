SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave, the leading enterprise finance platform for digital assets, is excited to announce an important platform update, expanding its powerful segregated inventory tracking capability to all customers as part of the core service offering.

With this update, every Bitwave customer can now benefit from account-specific cost basis tracking, ensuring compliance with the latest IRS rules without any added cost or system changes.

With the release of final IRS regulations (T.D. 10000), the long-standing “universal wallet accounting” standard will sunset, significantly shifting how many businesses manage and report digital assets across multiple self-custody wallets and addresses. Starting Jan 1, 2025, the cost basis of digital assets must be individually tracked for each account (like a wallet or exchange).

Bitwave’s account-level cost basis tracking function has long been an essential part of the platform for businesses managing digital assets. Previously available as part of the Bitwave Advanced Accounting module, this powerful feature is now included in the Bitwave Core offering for all customers.

"At Bitwave, we've always prioritized giving our customers the tools they need to stay ahead of regulatory changes," said Bitwave CEO and Co-Founder Pat White.

"Our account-level tracking feature has been a key part of our platform for years, and we’re excited to make this functionality available to all customers to make compliance simple and secure."

Key benefits of the product change include: