Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Boil water advisory in effect for Troy

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Troy issued a boil water advisory for its residents after E. coli bacteria was found in the city’s water supply Saturday.

“The city is actively addressing the issue and anticipates resolving it within seven days,” the city said in a news release. “Residents will be informed as soon as water tests confirm that no bacteria are present and it is safe to consume tap water again.”

Residents are advised not to drink water without boiling it for at least one minute. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation, brushing teeth, making ice and washing dishes, the news release said.

It is safe for residents to wash their hands with soap and tap water for at least 20 seconds. E.coli can make people ill, especially young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Common symptoms include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other gastrointestinal issues.

The city of Troy says the bacteria may have entered the water supply from recent heavy rains or a break in the water distribution system.

For further information, contact TJ Yockey at (208) 596-8847. Additionally, general guidelines on reducing the risk of infection by harmful bacteria are available through the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

