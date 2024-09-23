Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Boise man tied to Terrorgram Collective transferred to California

Matthew Allison, the alleged leader of the white supremacist terrorist organization, is charged with soliciting hate crimes

Laura Guido

A Boise man alleged to be a leader of a transnational white supremacist terrorist organization will be transferred from Idaho to a California federal district.

Federal prosecutors charged Matthew Allison, 37, and California resident Dallas Humber with 15 counts for soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, the indictment said. The two each face life in prison.

Allison initially appeared in a federal court in Boise. He had a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning, but it was vacated after Allison was ordered to appear in the Sacramento division of the Eastern District of California, according to court documents filed Monday.

A U.S. marshal must transport Allison to the California district.

Allison and Humber are alleged to be leaders of a group called Terrorgram Collective, which operates on the social platform Telegram and promotes white supremacist acceleration — the idea that the white race is superior and that violence is necessary to start a race war and replace existing government with a white ethnostate.

The indictment describes messages and publications that promote and provide detailed instructions to carry out mass murders and attacks on people based on religion, race, sexuality and gender identity. The court documents describe at least three attacks that were inspired by Allison and Humber.

Attorneys filed the motion to detain Allison and Humber, arguing they present a “grave danger” to law enforcement and “the worldwide community,” as previously reported.

When the Boise man was arrested, he was wearing a backpack containing zip ties, duct tape, a gun, ammunition, a knife, lock-picking equipment, two phones and a thumb drive, the motion said. Federal authorities also found in his apartment an assault rifle, ammunition, a “go-bag” with $1,500 in cash, a passport, birth certificate, clothes, deodorant, bags of pills, a firearm holster, a black balaclava and a mask from the neo-Nazi terroristic group Atomwaffen Division.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

