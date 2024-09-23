Boise man tied to Terrorgram Collective transferred to California

A Boise man alleged to be a leader of a transnational white supremacist terrorist organization will be transferred from Idaho to a California federal district.

Federal prosecutors charged Matthew Allison, 37, and California resident Dallas Humber with 15 counts for soliciting hate crimes, soliciting the murder of federal officials and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, the indictment said. The two each face life in prison.

Allison initially appeared in a federal court in Boise. He had a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning, but it was vacated after Allison was ordered to appear in the Sacramento division of the Eastern District of California, according to court documents filed Monday.

A U.S. marshal must transport Allison to the California district.