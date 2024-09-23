Brera Holdings’ FENIX TROPHY Tournament Begins in Poland

Milan, Italy, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA), the only publicly-traded multi-club ownership football (American soccer) focused company, today announced that the Fourth Annual FENIX Trophy tournament, an international sporting event owned by the Company and organized by its Brera FC Milan-based football club, kicked off in Poland on September 21.

The tournament, which features European non-professional clubs, each paired with a charity partner recognized for its social, historical, and cultural contributions, opened with a match between Polish team KP Bòr and their Serbian guests, FK Miljakovac, at the Miejski Stadium in the town of Oborniki Slaskie. The match, which was won by FK Miljakovac by a score of 1-2, was followed by a post-game reception embodying the spirit of camaraderie inherent to the event.

This edition of the FENIX Trophy marks an expansion featuring 16 teams, up from 12 last year, and also features a round-trip knockout format in which the clubs face each other with two-legged home and away ties, over two rounds. This stage will run from September until December (1st round) and from January until April (2nd round).

“The tournament champions values such as hospitality, mutual respect, and friendship, creating an atmosphere that resonates well beyond the final whistle,” said Brera chief executive Pierre Galoppi. “We hope fans will join us in celebrating the unifying power of sport, community, and this beautiful sport at the FENIX Trophy.”

Mr. Galoppi added that although the tournament’s finances are currently individually managed by its constituent teams, Brera Holdings may, in the future, strike commercial deals to manage all of the tournament’s finances. Tournament revenue, he said, includes revenue from ticket sales, advertising promotions, and team-related merchandise.

The tournament will continue in 16 different cities in 14 countries around Europe. To access the tournament schedule, please go to www.fenixtrophy.eu. To purchase tickets to tournament matches, please visit the websites of the tournament teams, or visit the box office at the tournament venues.

Caption: FC United of Manchester, the breakaway club of Manchester United, won the previous FENIX Trophy with a 4-0 win over Czech side Prague Raptors (ph Kamil Wilkowski)

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs, which will provide increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and sports-related consulting services.