BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty ®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), proudly announces that Chantel Ray and her brokerage, CanZell Realty, have joined eXp Realty. CanZell Realty, a multimillion-dollar independent brokerage, operates across 20 states and is renowned for its client-first approach and commitment to giving back.

Ray, a visionary entrepreneur, author and real estate leader, founded CanZell Realty with a mission to do real estate differently – by focusing on innovation, growth and philanthropy. After years of successfully expanding CanZell Realty, Ray has now transitioned her team to eXp Realty to leverage the brokerage’s advanced technology, extensive agent network and industry-leading revenue-sharing model.

“For me, this move was about being able to do more for my agents and clients,” said Ray. “By joining eXp Realty, we’re going to be able to launch farther, faster, without the financial strain of building from scratch. I’ve always believed in doing real estate differently, and now with eXp Realty, we have the platform to take that vision to the next level.”

Her decision was also influenced by her long standing friendship with eXp Realty CEO Leo Pareja, with whom she has shared a deep professional bond since the 2008 housing crisis. Their shared values and trust were key in making the transition seamless.

“Chantel Ray has been a powerhouse in the real estate world for many years, and I’ve had the privilege of knowing her both professionally and personally,” said Pareja. “Her focus on giving back and her commitment to making a meaningful impact in the communities she serves align perfectly with the values we uphold at eXp Realty.”

A key element of Ray’s business philosophy—her deep faith and unwavering commitment to giving—will continue to thrive under eXp Realty. CanZell Realty has long pledged 10% of the company dollar profit from each home sale to a charity chosen by the client, supporting causes such as homelessness relief, foster care, and clean water initiatives. With eXp’s global presence, Ray plans to expand these charitable efforts on a larger scale.

“We’re passionate about making a difference in the communities we serve,” Ray said. “Now, with eXp’s global reach, we have the potential to impact lives worldwide.”

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.