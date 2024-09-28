Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Third Quarter 2024 Earnings
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its third quarter 2024 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2024, through the company’s homepage.

About Capital One Capital One Financial Corporation ( www.capitalone.com ) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $351.4 billion in deposits and $480.0 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2024. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches and Cafés located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “COF” and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Additional information about Capital One can be found at Capital One About, or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/capital-one/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926156315/en/

CONTACT: Joanna Heaney

Joanna.Heaney@capitalone.com

KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Capital One Financial Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 04:05 PM/DISC: 09/26/2024 04:06 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926156315/en

