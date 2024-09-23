SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Cardlytics, Inc. is facing scrutiny from prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman over its recent, bullish pronouncements on platform advancements and technological strides. The payments data platform provider had assured investors that these initiatives would be the catalyst for substantial growth, with management confidently asserting that the technology was “really paying off.”

However, these claims were sharply contradicted by the company’s Q2 2024 financial results, released on August 7, which fell dramatically short of revenue projections issued just three months prior. Cardlytics attributed the shortfall to “fast-paced changes to our technology platform,” leading to unpredictable advertiser spending and a projected 7% to 13% decline in billings for Q3 2024.

Adding to investor concerns, in response to analyst inquiry, management disclosed that the platform’s delivery issues had been evident for “a quarter or two.”

The revelation sent Cardlytics shares into a tailspin, plummeting 57% on August 8, 2024.