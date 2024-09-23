NEW YORK & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Celonis, the leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, and Ardoq, a leader in Enterprise Architecture (EA), today launched a joint solution that closes the gap between business and IT. Using Celonis Process Intelligence platform and Ardoq’s modern EA technology, the solution creates an enhanced digital twin of the organization. This digital twin shows the correlation between IT operations and business process performance, enabling CIOs to align technology investments with business priorities.

“Today’s CIO must strike a balance between running the business by optimizing IT and empowering the business through digital transformation,” said Eugenio Cassiano, SVP Strategy and Innovation at Celonis. “This new solution from Celonis and Ardoq gives CIOs unprecedented visibility into how IT and business performance relate to each other. It empowers them to make more informed strategic IT decisions and accurately track the business impact of system transformation initiatives.”

The importance of digital twin technology in modern businesses cannot be overstated. McKinsey analysis projects the global market for digital twin technology to grow by approximately 60 percent annually over the next five years, reaching $73.5 billion by 2027. This rapid growth underscores the increasing value organizations place on the comprehensive operational visibility, scenario planning, and other benefits provided by digital twins.

More than 1,500 of the world's most recognized companies use the Celonis Process Intelligence platform to build a living digital twin of their business operations. It’s system-agnostic, without bias, and empowers companies to understand and improve their processes, end-to-end. Using each customer’s unique digital twin, Celonis can find the untapped value and enable teams and technologies to capture it.

In parallel, Ardoq's vendor neutral, data-driven platform has been adopted by nearly 400 digitally-forward enterprises worldwide. With Ardoq, organizations can unite their enterprise views, improve informed decision-making and accelerate transformation.

By joining forces, Celonis and Ardoq are able to enrich the digital twin of an organization with Process Intelligence from Celonis and enterprise architecture data and insights from Ardoq. The solution provides:

A single source of truth: Integrates business processes and supporting IT for a multi-dimensional perspective of the organization

Data-driven business impact: Quantify the impact of IT initiatives on key business metrics

A system-agnostic solution: Ability to embrace multi-vendor application landscapes to obtain end-to-end integration transparency

With the joint solution, CIOs and IT leaders can better support key organizational initiatives, such as:

System modernization : The solution combines a process digital twin from Celonis with the context of how processes and systems relate to company strategy. This enables IT leaders to make more informed decisions related to business transformation and track the impact of these initiatives on business processes.

Process and App consolidation: The solution supports the analysis of the quantitative business impact of IT systems using Celonis’ Process Intelligence. By combining usage data from Celonis and cost data from Ardoq, customers can better maintain Business Case Adherence by assessing the ROI of applications.

“CIOs frequently share how challenging it is to measure the business impact of their technology investments,” said Erik Bakstad, CEO and Co-founder at Ardoq. “Now they can. Using Ardoq’s enterprise architecture data and Celonis’ process intelligence, CIOs can see in real-time how their business transformation efforts are contributing to the organization's long-term goals and delivering maximum value.”

"As a customer, we are excited about the collaboration between Ardoq and Celonis and its promise to deliver transformative solutions that will enable us to align IT and business objectives more closely,” said Jeroen Akkermans, Head of Digital Innovation & Enterprise Architecture - Digital & Tech, DSM-Firmenich. “The integration of process intelligence and process modeling with enterprise architecture will enable us to make data-driven decisions with greater accuracy and agility based on a more comprehensive data foundation. We look forward to the enhanced capabilities and the significant impact this partnership can have on our business success.”

