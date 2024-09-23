ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Chemical Insights Research Institute (CIRI) of UL Research Institutes (ULRI) announces that its Lifetime Achievement Award in Public Health will be presented to Dean P. Jones, Ph.D., a Professor of Medicine (Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine) and Director of the Clinical Biomarkers Laboratory at Emory University School of Medicine for his pioneering contributions in redox systems biology, clinical metabolomics, environmental health, and medicine.

Dr. Jones’ innovative research and educational contributions have enriched the lives, well-being, and professional endeavors of many students and enabled interventions for critical care health providers to prevent or delay various diseases impacting our society. His specific efforts to formulate redox theory and articulate the fundamental redox principles governing living organisms have helped unravel the complex mechanisms linking environmental exposure to its impact on human health. Dr. Jones’ discoveries in redox theory are now recognized by scientific and medical communities as the foundation of exposome science.

“We are honored to recognize Dr. Jones’ remarkable achievements in investigating, understanding and promoting solutions for reducing environmental exposure’s impact on human health,” said Marilyn Black, Ph.D., Vice President and Senior Technical Advisor for CIRI. “With escalating rates of societal disease linked to lifestyle and environmental exposure, Dr. Jones’ committed 40 plus years of work in health science is leading discoveries in medicine to solve some of the world’s most prolific and challenging health issues.”

Dr. Jones will be formally recognized during ULRI’s Second Annual Research Symposium in Atlanta taking place Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2024. The symposium will feature panel discussions and scientific presentations on the current state of “Protecting Human Health and Safety in the Modern World.”

According to Christopher Cramer, Ph.D., Interim President and Chief Research Officer of ULRI, “We are proud to recognize Dr. Jones and his achievements as we explore societal health challenges and approaches for developing knowledge and action steps to protect public health and safety.”

With more than 300 invited guests to the symposium, activities will center on four key topics: Human Health and Environmental Pollution, Resiliency for Health and Well-Being, Sustainable Advances in Materials & Technologies, and Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Fires.

About Chemical Insights Research Institute:

Chemical Insights Research Institute (CIRI) of UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit organization dedicated to scientific research, publication, education, and communication on environmental exposures resulting from technologies and practices, their impact on human health, and processes for reducing health risks. CIRI provides actionable data and resources to help manufacturers, educators, healthcare providers, and consumers make informed environmental health decisions and risk reduction strategies for the protection of human health.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to advancing public safety through scientific discovery. Since 1894, our research has advanced our mission toward a safer, more secure, and sustainable future. Focused on global risks from fire mitigation and air quality to safe energy storage and digital privacy, we conduct rigorous independent research, analyze safety data and partner with experts to uncover and act on existing and emerging risks to human safety.