Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
ChromaDex to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) with a focus on healthy-aging research, today announced that Rob Fried, CEO of ChromaDex and Founder of Tru Niagen, will participate in a fireside chat moderated by Sean McGowan, Senior Analyst at Roth Capital Partners, at the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference. Wesley Yu, Vice President of Finance at ChromaDex, and Mr. Fried will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.

Company Webcast

The webcasted fireside chat will take place at 1:15 PM ET on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://app.webinar.net/7yrd0odReoK or on the Company's website at chromadex.com. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Mr. Fried and Mr. Yu will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg.

Further information on the conference is available at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024.

For additional information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, comprised of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

Niagen is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen ®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States †. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com ).

ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, to which ChromaDex regularly publishes copies of its press releases, news, and financial information.

Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

