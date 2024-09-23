Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
Church Mutual® Appoints New Director to Its Board
MERRILL, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

MERRILL, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Cynthia Moehring, J.D., has been appointed to the Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer) 1 Board of Directors. She will replace Director Lori Weyers, who will retire from the Board in May 2025. Moehring will be up for re-election at that time.

“I am excited to join Church Mutual as a member of the Board of Directors and leverage my experience in both business and academia to help drive Church Mutual’s growth,” said Moehring. “Together, we can build a future filled with innovation and success.”

Moehring is the founder and current executive chair of the Business Integrity Leadership Initiative for the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. In her role, she provides extensive thought leadership and develops new, integrated curriculum, courses, career readiness credentials and outreach programs for the university and business leaders. She is also a frequent guest lecturer.

Moehring gained much of her business experience during a 20-year career with Walmart, Inc., where she served as senior vice president, global chief ethics officer, U.S. chief ethics and compliance officer and C-suite member of the Walmart U.S. leadership team. In these roles she was involved in all aspects of business and operational management. She also serves on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Board’s National Governing Body Oversight and Compliance Committee. The committee oversees more than 50 individual member sport organizations and reports to Congress on its activities.

Moehring graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit churchmutual.com.

1 Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926081598/en/

CONTACT: Jennifer Johnson

Senior Corporate Communications Specialist

(715) 539-5797

jmjohnson@churchmutual.com

