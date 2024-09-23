NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

cieTrade Systems Inc., a global leader in business management software for bulk commodity export trading and for the recycling industry, announces the upcoming launch of its Automated Booking ETA Update Service. This new feature is designed to meet the needs of exporters by providing real-time updates on the estimated time of arrival (ETAs) for ocean carrier bookings and, in the future, offering track and trace capabilities for individual containers.

cieTrade developed this new service in response to much client interest to enhance logistics management and notification of container shipments. Participating clients will benefit from receiving fully automated ETA updates for open bookings for supported ocean carriers. This feature is an extension of cieTrade’s existing support for international trade which already includes electronic BOL submissions and automated booking requests and confirmations through their longstanding partnership with INFOR NEXUS.

Key Features of the Automated Booking ETA Update Service:

Daily Carrier Updates: The service will automatically contact supported carriers each day to check the port arrival status of any open bookings, ensuring that ETA dates are always current.

Automatic Revision and Notification: Any affected bookings will be automatically revised and your assigned logistics manager will receive email notifications with the updated information.

Platform Availability: This new service will initially be available for the cieTrade.net CLOUD platform, with support for the cieTrade Windows DESKTOP platform arriving later on in the Fall, ensuring seamless integration into your existing workflow.

Future Enhancements: While the initial focus is on ETA updates, cieTrade is also exploring the potential for a track and trace service for individual containers, which may be offered at a later date.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Automated Booking ETA Update Service as part of our commitment to enhancing logistics management for our clients,” said Udom Motayasiri, Vice President of cieTrade Systems Inc. “This feature will significantly improve the visibility and accuracy of shipment timings, allowing our clients to manage their logistics more effectively.”

If you are a current client and want to start using this feature, please contact the Support Team at support@cietrade.net. If you’re not a client but are interested in learning more about this feature and how the system can improve your business operations, please contact our sales team at inquire@cietrade.com

About cieTrade

cieTrade is a global provider of business and financial software for recycling companies, commodity traders, and pulp and paper trading houses. They offer both desktop and cloud-based solutions that help clients increase their competitiveness by successfully integrating best practices and industry specific knowledge with innovative technologies and methods. Their strength is focusing on the specific industries they serve and leveraging their many years of experience to solve the unique challenges faced by their clients. Their worldwide customer base ranges from small recycling plants and scrap brokers to large multinational trading houses and top exporters around the world.

