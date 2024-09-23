Circle K Introduces New Meal Deals for $5 or Less

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, today announced new satisfying and convenient Meal Deals with a variety of food and drink offerings at irresistible prices, available in stores throughout the US starting October 1. As an often-daily part of customers’ lives, Circle K is dedicated to responding to customer needs, and these new Meal Deals are designed to offer a great meal at a great price, where value meets convenience.
Customers can soon delight in their favorite Circle K cravings, including hot sandwiches, savory snacks, and refreshing drinks when purchasing a $3, $4, and $5 Meal Deal. Meal Deals will be a permanent fixture of Circle K’s vast Fresh Food, Fast menu at Circle K locations nationwide.
“At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives a little easier with the products and offers they want and the value they expect,” said Trey Powell, Sr. Vice President of Global Merchandising at Circle K. “Our new Meal Deals bundle together some of our most popular offerings for cost-conscious customers looking for a tasty and affordable meal on the go.”
Circle K’s Meal Deals can rescue busy days with quick, affordable offers that fit anyone’s schedule, anytime. Indulge in a delicious and value-priced breakfast, lunch or dinner, such as:
From grab-and-go food options to picking up everyday necessities in one convenient trip, Circle K is committed to offering convenience and value daily, all year round.
To locate the closest Circle K location with this exciting offer, visit https://www.circlek.com/store-locator.
*Varies by location
About Circle K and Parent Company Couche-Tard
Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.
