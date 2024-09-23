Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024
Circle K Introduces New Meal Deals for $5 or Less
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--
AP News, Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Circle K, the global convenience store chain, today announced new satisfying and convenient Meal Deals with a variety of food and drink offerings at irresistible prices, available in stores throughout the US starting October 1. As an often-daily part of customers’ lives, Circle K is dedicated to responding to customer needs, and these new Meal Deals are designed to offer a great meal at a great price, where value meets convenience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926304818/en/

Circle K, the global convenience store chain, today announced new satisfying and convenient Meal Deals with a variety of food and drink offerings at irresistible prices, available in stores throughout the US starting October 1. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customers can soon delight in their favorite Circle K cravings, including hot sandwiches, savory snacks, and refreshing drinks when purchasing a $3, $4, and $5 Meal Deal. Meal Deals will be a permanent fixture of Circle K’s vast Fresh Food, Fast menu at Circle K locations nationwide.

“At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives a little easier with the products and offers they want and the value they expect,” said Trey Powell, Sr. Vice President of Global Merchandising at Circle K. “Our new Meal Deals bundle together some of our most popular offerings for cost-conscious customers looking for a tasty and affordable meal on the go.”

Circle K’s Meal Deals can rescue busy days with quick, affordable offers that fit anyone’s schedule, anytime. Indulge in a delicious and value-priced breakfast, lunch or dinner, such as:

  • $3 Meal:
    • Choice between fresh roller grill hot dog or Taquito
    • Choice of 1-2 oz. Frito-Lay chips
    • Up to 44 oz. Polar Pop
  • $4 Meal:
    • Choice of a filling breakfast sandwich* including popular Sausage, Egg and Cheese Croissant or Biscuit
    • Crispy Hash brown
    • 16 oz. Monster energy drink or award-winning Circle K Coffee
  • $5 Meal:
    • 2 slices of fan-favorite pizza or a personal pizza*
    • Up to 44 oz. Polar Pop

From grab-and-go food options to picking up everyday necessities in one convenient trip, Circle K is committed to offering convenience and value daily, all year round.

To locate the closest Circle K location with this exciting offer, visit https://www.circlek.com/store-locator.

*Varies by location

About Circle K and Parent Company Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,800 stores, of which almost 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and has recently expanded to Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926304818/en/

CONTACT: Burson for Circle K

bcwcirclek@bcw-global.com

KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER DISCOUNT/VARIETY CONSUMER CONVENIENCE STORE FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Circle K

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 11:00 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 11:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926304818/en

