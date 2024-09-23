Circle K Introduces New Meal Deals for $5 or Less

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Circle K, the global convenience store chain, today announced new satisfying and convenient Meal Deals with a variety of food and drink offerings at irresistible prices, available in stores throughout the US starting October 1. As an often-daily part of customers’ lives, Circle K is dedicated to responding to customer needs, and these new Meal Deals are designed to offer a great meal at a great price, where value meets convenience.

Customers can soon delight in their favorite Circle K cravings, including hot sandwiches, savory snacks, and refreshing drinks when purchasing a $3, $4, and $5 Meal Deal. Meal Deals will be a permanent fixture of Circle K’s vast Fresh Food, Fast menu at Circle K locations nationwide.

“At Circle K, we are always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives a little easier with the products and offers they want and the value they expect,” said Trey Powell, Sr. Vice President of Global Merchandising at Circle K. “Our new Meal Deals bundle together some of our most popular offerings for cost-conscious customers looking for a tasty and affordable meal on the go.”

Circle K’s Meal Deals can rescue busy days with quick, affordable offers that fit anyone’s schedule, anytime. Indulge in a delicious and value-priced breakfast, lunch or dinner, such as:

$3 Meal: Choice between fresh roller grill hot dog or Taquito Choice of 1-2 oz. Frito-Lay chips Up to 44 oz. Polar Pop

$4 Meal: Choice of a filling breakfast sandwich* including popular Sausage, Egg and Cheese Croissant or Biscuit Crispy Hash brown 16 oz. Monster energy drink or award-winning Circle K Coffee

$5 Meal: 2 slices of fan-favorite pizza or a personal pizza* Up to 44 oz. Polar Pop



From grab-and-go food options to picking up everyday necessities in one convenient trip, Circle K is committed to offering convenience and value daily, all year round.

To locate the closest Circle K location with this exciting offer, visit https://www.circlek.com/store-locator.

*Varies by location