PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of companies planning to bid on a chance to develop a floating offshore wind project off the Oregon coast has been dwindling as opposition to the plan remains strong.

The federal government finalized two areas for floating offshore wind farms along the Oregon coast in February. The move brought the state closer to commercially developing and producing a renewable energy source as part of the fight against climate change.

But opposition from tribes, fishermen and coastal residents highlights some of the challenges the plan faces. Some are concerned that the construction will harm sea life, marine habitat, culturally important areas and views of the ocean.

Mainstream Renewable Power Inc., one of the companies that had planned to bid on the project, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that it will not longer participate in the sale scheduled for Oct. 15. Two others told the Oregonian/OregonLive that they, too, are backing out.