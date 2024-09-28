ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the 16-week fourth quarter and the 52-week fiscal year ended September 1, 2024.

For the 16-week fourth quarter, the Company reported net sales of $78.2 billion, an increase of 1.0 percent compared to net sales of $77.4 billion in the 17-week fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. For the 52-week fiscal year, the Company reported net sales of $249.6 billion, an increase of 5.0 percent from $237.7 billion reported in the 53-week fiscal year 2023.

The following comparable sales data reflect comparable locations year-over-year and comparable retail weeks.

Comparable sales were as follows:

16 Weeks 16 Weeks 52 Weeks 52 Weeks Adjusted* Adjusted* U.S. 5.3% 6.3% 4.5% 5.0% Canada 5.5% 7.9% 7.0% 8.1% Other International 5.7% 9.3% 8.1% 8.4% Total Company 5.4% 6.9% 5.3% 5.9% E-commerce 18.9% 19.5% 16.1% 16.2%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the 16-week fourth quarter was $2.354 billion, $5.29 per diluted share, compared to $2.160 billion, $4.86 per diluted share, in the 17-week fourth quarter last year. This year’s results included a net non-recurring tax benefit of $63 million, $0.14 per diluted share, related to a transfer pricing settlement, and true-ups of tax reserves.

Net income for the 52-week fiscal year was $7.367 billion, $16.56 per diluted share, compared to $6.292 billion, $14.16 per diluted share, in the 53-week prior year.

Costco currently operates 891 warehouses, including 614 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 35 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, September 26, 2024, and will be available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click “Events & Presentations”).

