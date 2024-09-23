Couse Pack injures calf, prompts consideration of lethal removal

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will consider killing additional members of the Couse wolf pack to stem ongoing attacks on cattle.

According to an update from the department, members of the pack that roam the breaks of the Snake River and ridges of the Blue Mountains near Anatone have attacked livestock five times in the past 10 months.

In July, Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the lethal removal of two members of the pack following four attacks on cattle, including one that killed a calf. But before sharp shooters from the agency could respond, a hired hand at the ranch killed a male wolf while it was attacking cattle. Ranchers are authorized to shoot wolves if they catch them attacking their animals.