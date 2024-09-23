Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 21, 2024

Couse Pack injures calf, prompts consideration of lethal removal

Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune
Kelly Susewind
Kelly Susewind

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will consider killing additional members of the Couse wolf pack to stem ongoing attacks on cattle.

According to an update from the department, members of the pack that roam the breaks of the Snake River and ridges of the Blue Mountains near Anatone have attacked livestock five times in the past 10 months.

In July, Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the lethal removal of two members of the pack following four attacks on cattle, including one that killed a calf. But before sharp shooters from the agency could respond, a hired hand at the ranch killed a male wolf while it was attacking cattle. Ranchers are authorized to shoot wolves if they catch them attacking their animals.

Susewind later rescinded his lethal removal order and the attacks stopped for a time. But according to the update, another attack happened this week and investigators with the department confirmed injuries suffered by a calf are consistent with a wolf attack.

The update indicates the cattle producer has taken steps designed to reduce attacks, including near-daily range riding, frequent human presence among the cattle, removing sick and injured animals from the herd and removing and disposing of dead cattle so they don’t serve as a scavenging attractant to wolves.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273.

